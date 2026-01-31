Tyler Shough Perfectly Sums Up Chris Olave Connection With One Word

It's hard not to be excited about the New Orleans Saints' high-flying Tyler Shough-Chris Olave duo heading into the 2026 season.

Olave had the best season of his career in 2025. He played in 16 games for the Saints and had 100 catches, 1,163 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. All three of these metrics were career highs for Olave.

Shough tallied 2,256 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, five interceptions, 174 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in his nine starts. Over that stretch, Olave racked up 48 catches, 660 yards and six touchdowns. Clearly, this was the top duo on the team.

The Saints have a duo fans can be excited about

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) runs for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

On Friday, the young Saints quarterback joined Kay Adams on "Up & Adams" and was asked to describe his partnership with Olave in one word.

"Explosive," Shough said.

Shough continued.

"I think for him, he's just super consistent. Mentally, what he's had to overcome just from coming in, drafted at a high level, had some kind of freak injuries. He's just been the same dude showing up. He's just an explosive play waiting to happen and I love the guy.

"We're going to keep building that chemistry. He's been big for me coming in you know, kind of, halfway through the season and just being that positive ear and my voice. We're just constantly communicating. Fired up to kind of see what we can do next year."

Shough is 26 years old and Olave is 25 years old. This is just the beginning. Shough has played just nine games and looked better seemingly every week. Imagine what these two will be able to do in 2026 together with a full offseason under their belt? Olave's 1,163 yards from the 2025 season should be viewed as a minimum for next year. These two could have much more in store and the fanbase should be very excited. With a good offseason, we could be talking about new NFC South champions next year.

