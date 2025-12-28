Saints, Chris Olave Update Before Week 17 Titans Game

The New Orleans Saints will face off against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon and it certainly sounds like star receiver Chris Olave is going to be good to go.

Olave popped up on the Injury Report throughout the week for New Orleans and was a limited participant on Friday. While this is the case, ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport both reported on Saturday that Olave is expected to be good to go against the Titans.

"Saints WR Chris Olave, listed as questionable for Sunday due to back injury, is expected to play vs. the Titans, per source," Schefter wrote on X.

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) is a pass blocker by the New York Jets during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"Saints WR Chris Olave, questionable with a back injury, should be full go with no restrictions on Sunday, source said," Rapoport wrote on X.

If you're a Saints fan that was concerned about Olave heading into the contest, this should ease your mind. Having not just one, but two of the top insiders in the league saying Olave is going to be a full go is about as positive of an update you could hope for.

New Orleans shared its list of inactives before the game and Olave was not on the list.

Olave had his best game of the season last week against the New York Jets. The playmaker hauled in 10 catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Overall, the 25-year-old has caught 92 passes for 1,044 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games played.

New Orleans enters the Week 17 contest riding a three-game winning streak and sporting a 5-10 record. Since rookie quarterback Tyler Shough took over as the starter, he has gone 4-3 for the team. With a win on Sunday, he would guarantee a winning record as a starter in 2025. If the Saints beat the Titans -- which having Olave in the mix could help with -- Shough will have a 5-3 record as a starter with just one game to go in the season.

Since Shough took over on Nov. 2, Olave has 40 catches for 541 yards and five touchdowns in seven games.

