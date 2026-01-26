Saints Closer to Patriots Than You Might Think

The New Orleans Saints are on the outside looking in on the playoffs.

While this is the case, Saints fans should have a lot of hope right now. One reason why simply is the New England Patriots. The Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks will face off against one another in Super Bowl LX. New England should be motivational and a measuring stick for the Saints.

Last season, the Patriots were one of the worst teams in football. The Patriots went 4-13. They were all sorts of a mess. They had a quarterback who was exciting in Drake Maye, but he didn't begin the season as the starter. Jacoby Brissett began the season as the starter and then the baton was passed to Maye. He made 12 starts and the team went 3-9. But he looked like a future star and the Patriots built around him in the offseason.

The Saints have a path forward

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) celebrates after a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

They hired Mike Vrabel, drafted Will Campbell, and splurged in free agency with a No. 1 receiver and multiple defensive pieces. Now, they're in the Super Bowl. That should motivate the Saints because they really aren't far off from where the Patriots were.

Last offseason, the Saints already brought in the head coach who seems like the right guy in Kellen Moore. The Saints brought in a left offensive tackle in Kelvin Banks Jr. They took a similar approach as the Patriots did with Maye with Tyler Shough and he very much looks like a star as well. Unlike the Patriots, they already have a No. 1 receiver in place in Chris Olave, although it wouldn't hurt to add a No. 2.

Shough went 5-4 as a starter, in comparison to Maye going 3-9 last year.

For the Saints, they are one good offseason away from really making some noise. They have the quarterback right, they have good playmakers, including Olave, Juwan Johnson, and Alvin Kamara. There are high draft picks all across the offensive line. The Saints have guys like Justin Reid, Jonas Sanker, Julian Blackmon, Chase Young, and a few others on defense already. If the Saints can bring back Demario Davis and Cameron Jordan, they'll be in a good position.

This offseason, the Saints need to invest in another receiver, potentially a running back, a guard, and potentially a cornerback and then all of a sudden we're in business.

The Patriots should be viewed as motivation for the Saints. They can do the same in 2026.

