Saints' Best NFL Draft Fits for 2026

The New Orleans Saints are going to be hard at work over the next few months as they prepare for the 2026 National Football League Draft.

Now, of course, other things are going to pop up throughout the offseason. The Saints have to get into salary cap compliance before the new league year in March. Before then, the NFL Scouting Combine will take place after the Super Bowl from Feb. 23 through Mar. 2. Free agency will also begin in March.

There's a lot of work to do and these next few months will be a spring. The NFL Draft will take place from April 23 through April 25. After that, things will slow down a little bit, but not before. When it comes to the NFL Draft, Saints fans should be excited. Mickey Loomis and the front office showed last offseason that they can select a game-changing draft class. So much so that ESPN had the Saints' rookie class ranked as the best in the league. Now, the Saints will get to add to the mix starting with the No. 8 pick in the first round. But who should the team select?

Here are three fits for New Orleans.

The Saints have the No. 8 pick

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA: Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium.

Jeremiyah Love, RB - Notre Dame

If you have been following along with mock drafts this offseason, you've likely seen Love's name a lot. He's the top running back in the 2026 NFL Draft class. He had 1,372 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns in 2025 in 12 games. With Alvin Kamara now 30 years old and not under contract beyond the 2026 season, pairing him with Love would be a way to inject some electricity into the running backroom.

Jordyn Tyson, WR - Arizona State

Tyson is ranked as the No. 9 prospect overall in the draft class by ESPN. He's viewed as the top receiver in the draft class after racking up 711 yards and eight touchdowns in just nine games in 2025.

Carnell Tate, WR - Ohio State

Same concept as Tyson. He's ranked as the No. 11 overall prospect in the draft class. The Saints need another high-end receiver to pair with Chris Olave. Tate is someone who has already said he wants to play with Tyler Shough as well.

