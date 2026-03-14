Saints Could Lose Legend Cam Jordan in Free Agency

The New Orleans Saints still have a hole with their pass rush and a team legend is still out there looking for a new deal.

Cameron Jordan has played more games as a member of the Saints than any other player in franchise history. Jordan has played in 243 games as a member of the Saints. Drew Brees has played the second-most games as a member of the franchise at 228.

Jordan is out there in free agency looking for a new home and his former teammate, Terron Armstead, made it clear that he does still want to return, but that he has started talking to teams.

Will Cam Jordan return?

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) gives chase to Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the second half of the game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"Cam is the second greatest New Orleans Saint ever," Armstead said. " ... I talked to him. He was traveling today. He went to go see a specialist. He's just having conversations. So it's real. He's starting to date. To speed date with some of these other teams. His heart is in New Orleans. He would love to be back in New Orleans. He would love to finish his career as a Saint. Very few guys in NFL history have played 15, 16 years in one place. Him just getting into that room is attractive to him. He's not done at all. So, don't let him try to fool you, 'I can go do TV.'

Have we seen the last of Cam Jordan and the Saints?! 😳👀 #Saints pic.twitter.com/Co7MJn47nO — The Set with Terron Armstead (@thesetshow_) March 13, 2026

Jordan responded to Armstead's message on X, but didn't really point in either direction.

Jordan had another somewhat cryptic tweet on Friday as well.

"Early bird gets the worm - - - Good things come to those who wait. Type of day," Jordan wrote.

Early bird gets the worm - - -

Good things come to those who wait.



Type of day — Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) March 13, 2026

The Saints already lost Demario Davis. Arguably, keeping Jordan would be for the best. But it's a bit nerve-wracking to hear that he is talking to teams. He had 10 1/2 sacks in 2025 and is a big voice in the locker room. With a young team that very well could make a run in the division, keeping a guy like that around should be a priority.

We'll see what happens, but it's clear from Armstead's comments that Jordan is at least considering his options. Saints head coach Kellen Moore was asked about Jordan and Taysom Hill on Thursday and didn't have much of an update.

"You just got to go through a process with everyone and we obviously love those guys ... and that's what it's all about," Moore said. "So we'll take it step by step, keep staying in communication and we'll see how this plays out."

Now, we wait.