Saints Urged to Bring in 49ers Big-Play WR Jauan Jennings

The New Orleans Saints should have an active offseason ahead.

New Orleans took a step forward in 2025 with a 6-11 record. The team specifically turned things around in the second half going 5-4 with Tyler Shough under center, including two wins over the Carolina Panthers and one win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There's real excitement around New Orleans to the point that Saints general manager Mickey Loomis already noted that the team is aiming for more than just an NFC South title in 2026.

The Saints need to add another playmaker

"I think all of us, you know, every day with every team, whether it is a coach or GM, has a vision for how they can win their division, regardless of how strong or weak you may think it is" Loomis said. "We're going to approach it the same way. How do we improve enough to win the division? We don't want to just win the division. We don't want to be an 8-9 team winning the division. We want to win the division, be dominant and have a chance to make a run in the playoffs. So that's what our goal is going to be."

One thing that would help is adding another high-end playmaker and Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker shared a column pitching one player for each team and made the case for San Francisco 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings.

"New Orleans Saints: WR Jauan Jennings," Locker wrote. "PFF Free Agent Rank: No. 25. The Saints’ surprisingly busy free agent period last offseason helped the team on an upward trajectory entering 2026. Although New Orleans currently boasts the seventh-lowest cap space, the team often gets creative — which could allow for the addition of a notable receiver.

"Jennings registered a 68.7 PFF receiving grade last year, but that figure is a more representative 79.7 over the last three years — paired with an impressive 12.5 yards per reception. Also, Jennings thrives in the intermediate part of the field with a 91.2 receiving grade over the last three years, which aligns well with Tyler Shough’s highest-graded passing depth. New Orleans needs more firepower next to Chris Olave, and the 28-year-old Jennings is a worthwhile candidate."

Jennings had 643 receiving yards in 15 games in 2025 across 55 catches while racking up nine touchdowns. He was more productive in 2024 with 77 catches, 975 yards and six touchdowns. He's the type of playmaker that would be a high-end complement to Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele.

