Saints-Cowboys Trade Speculation Makes Perfect Sense
The New Orleans Saints have a handful of players that should be able to bring a pretty penny back through a trade ahead of the Nov. 4th trade deadline if they see fit.
The guy that fans should keep a close eye on, specifically on the defensive side of the ball is cornerback Alontae Taylor. He's been in rumors over the last few weeks. He'll be a free agent after the season and Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that the Saints are looking for at least a "Day 2" pick.
For the Saints, they have a few young corners and there's no guarantee that Taylor will be back next year. Because of that, the Saints should continue to survey the market and see if a cornerback-needy team will be willing to bite. With the trade deadline approaching, there's plenty of speculation out there about potential fits for guys and other things of that nature. One example of this is The Sporting News' Daniel Mader ranked the top eight options for the Dallas Cowboys and Taylor was on his list and the idea makes sense.
"Trevon Diggs and Daron Bland have proven to be capable NFL starters in the past, especially when it comes to forcing turnovers. But Diggs was recently placed on IR with a concussion and right knee injury," Mader said. "That could prompt the Cowboys to add a corner, with a few potential names on the market. The New Orleans Saints' Alontae Taylor is one of those names, a 26-year-old former second-round pick who has four passed defended and 44 tackles this season on a struggling team.
The Saints should call the Cowboys to see if they can get a deal done
"The Saints should be considered sellers, even if they don't part with their most talented veteran players. Taylor would be a nice balance — he could net some decent draft capital, but his absence wouldn't hurt the future of the defense terribly, with Kool-Aid McKinstry and others still in the mix."
The Saints' front office should absolutely get the Cowboys on the phone as fast as possible. Dallas' secondary has been brutal this season.
The Cowboys have allowed the sixth-most passing yards in the league with 2,185. The Cowboys also have allowed the second-most passing touchdowns in the league with 20. The kicker here is that these metrics are before they even play their Week 9 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.
The Cowboys' secondary has been bad and Dallas needs something as it has a 3-4-1 record on the season after the surprising deal to send Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. The Cowboys have some extra draft capital lying around and a clear need in the secondary.
The Saints should be on the phone with Jerry Jones as fast as possible, especially if they win on Monday night.