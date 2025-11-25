Saints' Kellen Moore Explains Surprise Justin Tucker Workout

The New Orleans Saints made a somewhat surprising decision on Monday.

After another tough kicking day on Sunday, reports surfaced that New Orleans was planning on working out kickers. Quickly afterward, it was reported by a handful of insiders, including Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, that seven-time Pro Bowler Justin Tucker was one of the options being considered.

Unsurprisingly, this caught the attention of a lot of people. Tucker spent the first 13 seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens but the team cut ties with him after allegations surfaced from 16 massage therapists about inappropriate sexual behavior. The Baltimore Banner reported the news. This violated the league’s personal conduct policy leading to the suspension.

It was a weird day for the Saints

On Monday afternoon, Saints head coach Kellen Moore addressed the decision to bring Tucker in for a workout.

"I think that's all a part of the visit, the conversations that you have to have, just like a lot of players," Moore said to the media, as seen in a video shared to X by NewOrleans.Football. "There's the field component of this. You bring guys in here to evaluate them. You just want to get to know the people and you know get to know a circumstance here or there. Certainly, he had a suspension in the league. He served that suspension. Obviously, there's some information to collect. Obviously, our personnel group will do a really good job of collecting all that information and having the conversations we have to have as we go through this, but this will be a workout. we'll see how all that stuff takes place...

"There's certainly an evaluation part of it off the field and we'll do our due dilligence to go through that. We'll collect as much information as we can, absolutely...

"He’s been one of (the Baltimore Ravens') leaders for an extended period of time on a very successful team. Obviously, there’s been some stuff that’s been unfortunate. He’s gone through an experience and I think it’s about collecting what that experience was."

As of writing, the Saints haven't signed a kicker to a deal. Tucker's workout with the Saints came somewhat as a surprise. Now, we wait to see if New Orleans will sign him, or go in a different direction.

