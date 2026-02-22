Falcons Getting Shocking Trade Buzz as Suitor for Saints Pro Bowl QB

The New Orleans Saints lost Derek Carr to a shocking retirement last offseason. This forced them to start Spencer Rattler at the beginning of the season before handing the team off to rookie Tyler Shough midway through the year.

Shough turned out to be a potential star, as he led the Saints to a handful of impressive wins down the stretch. Shough is seemingly the team's new franchise signal caller.

But Carr is now entertaining the idea of coming out of retirement if the Saints are willing to trade him to the perfect team. There are a handful of potential suitors that could make sense in this situation.

CBS Sports' John Breech recently suggested the Atlanta Falcons could be a dark horse suitor for Carr in a shocking offseason trade between two division rivals.

Falcons make a little bit of sense as a suitor for Derek Carr

Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks off the field after field after an injury during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"The Falcons feel like a wild card here. For one, it's highly unlikely that the Saints would want to do anything to help their hated rival and a trade with New Orleans is the only way Atlanta would be able to acquire Carr," Breech wrote. "If the Falcons could get over that hump, adding Carr would certainly be an interesting option. The Falcons obviously have Michael Penix Jr., but new team president Matt Ryan was noncommittal when asked if Penix would be the starting QB in 2026.

"With the Falcons expected to release Cousins and with them being noncommittal with Penix, that certainly leaves the door open for them to bring in a new quarterback. They could look to sign someone like Joe Flacco, but if they can get Carr for cheap from New Orleans, then the four-time Pro Bowler would definitely make some sense. "

This idea doesn't make too much sense unless the Falcons are completely convinced that Carr could lead them deep into the playoffs. And at that point, the Saints likely wouldn't want to trade him to a division rival.

The Falcons already have Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins in their quarterback room. Carr likely doesn't want to come out of retirement to sit behind Penix. If the Falcons are wanting to move on from Cousins because he's an expensive veteran, it wouldn't make any sense to add Carr in his place.

If the Falcons are certain that Carr could lead them to the playoffs, this could make some sense, but it doesn't feel very realistic.

