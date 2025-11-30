Saints Get Positive Chris Olave Update For Dolphins Game

The New Orleans Saints will face off against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon and fortunately are expected to do so with star wide receiver Chris Olave on the field.

Olave popped up on the Injury Report this week with a back injury. While this is the case, ESPN's Adam Schefter shared on X on Saturday night that the current expectation is that Olave will be good to go, despite being listed as questionable for the contest.

The Saints should have Chris Olave on Sunday

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) on the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"Saints expect WR Chris Olave, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a back injury, to play vs. the Dolphins, per source," Schefter wrote.

Earlier in the week, Olave was forced to exit practice, but Saints head coach Kellen Moore said it was "no big deal."

"Medical report (Wednesday). So, Alvin was a DNP with the knee and ankle," Moore said. "(Taliese Fuaga) was limited with the ankle. (Devin Neal) was limited with the ankle. C.O. was limited with the back. Those are just the four guys listed there...(Chris Olave) just had a little thing with the back limited him today, no big deal. He was just limited today with what he could do. Today was mostly a walkthrough practice for us anyway."

It's important to note that Olave followed up and missed practice on Thursday before returning in a limited capacity on Friday. It's good to know that he's expected to play, but this will still be something to watch out for throughout the contest against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Olave is having a big season for New Orleans so far. Through 11 games, he has 69 catches, 734 yards, and four touchdowns. Before the 2025 season, Olave's career best receptions per game was 5.4 in 2023. This season, he's up to 6.3 catches per game in 11 games. Sunday realistically could be a big game for New Orleans' offense as well against a shaky Miami defense. It's good to hear that he's good to go, but keep an eye out.

