Saints Make Decision On Blake Grupe Replacement

The New Orleans Saints are making a change at kicker.

Blake Grupe has been the team's kicker since 2023. He was named as a captain for the team, but the 2025 season hasn't gone well for him. New Orleans moved on as a result. The Saints made some headlines this week as they opted to work out kickers, including controversial former Baltimore Ravens star Justin Tucker.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Saints made a choice

Aug 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints place kicker Charlie Smyth (39) kicks the ball to Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Tucker didn't end up landing a role with the Saints, though. New Orleans signed Cade York to the practice squad earlier in the week to compete with Charlie Smyth.

While this is the case, Smyth is the guy getting elevated to the active roster on Sunday to face off against the Miami Dolphins, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

"Charlie Smyth was elevated to the active roster. He won the kicking competition this week," Underhill wrote on X.

The Saints confirmed the news afterward.

"The New Orleans Saints have elevated wide receiver Dante Pettis and kicker Charlie Smyth to the active roster (standard elevations) for Sunday's game at the Miami Dolphins," the Saints announced.

Smyth signed with the Saints back in 2024 after taking part in the National Football League's International Player Pathway Program. The Northern Ireland native was a Gaelic football player before coming over to town. Now, he's going to get a chance to show what he can do when New Orleans takes on the Dolphins.

New Orleans seemingly was set at kicker, but Grupe had a brutal year before the team decided to go in a different direction. Grupe went 18-of-26 on field goals before the Saints made the decision. Most recently, Grupe went 1-for-3 on field goals in the Saints' 24-10 loss against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 23rd. Grupe played in 45 games overall with the Saints over the last three years and went 57-of-75 on field goals and 86-of-88 on extra points. Now he's out there looking for an opportunity and Smyth will be the team's kicker this weekend.

More NFL: Saints Announce Chris Olave, Alvin Kamara Updates