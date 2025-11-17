Saints Have Golden Opportunity Vs. Depleted Falcons
The New Orleans Saints had a much-needed bye week in Week 11 and will return to the field in Week 12 with another divisional matchup.
New Orleans faced off against the Carolina Panthers in Week 10 and earned its second win of the season. The biggest story of the game was the performance of rookie quarterback Tyler Shough, who shined in his second career start in the National Football League.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
The Saints are 2-8 on the season now and have a chance to climb out of last place in the NFC South in Week 12. New Orleans will welcome the Atlanta Falcons to town and they are not expected to be at full strength. Atlanta has lost five games in a row anyway. Now, the team is expected to be without starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
"Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. suffered a left-knee injury in Sunday’s game against Carolina," the Falcons announced. "We are working through the medical process to determine the severity of the injury. He will be placed on the reserve/injured list and miss a minimum of four games.
With the move, Kirk Cousins will assume the starting quarterback role for the Falcons at this time."
The Saints can't get ahead of themselves
Falcons wide receiver Drake London is also banged up and considered "week-to-week."
"Drake London will be 'week-to-week,'' The Athletic's Josh Kendall wrote.
On paper, this should be a matchup that the Saints should be able to win. The Falcons have lost five straight games and now are without their starting quarterback and potentially their top receiver. But, with that being said, New Orleans can't take its eye off the fastball now. The Saints faced a San Francisco 49ers team that was extremely banged up early in the season, including quarterback Brock Purdy missing the game, and lost, 26-21.
Atlanta's back-up quarterback is four-time Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins, who has won plenty of games in this league.
New Orleans has a lot of momentum heading into this matchup, but that doesn't determine wins in the NFL. The Saints should have the advantage. They will be at home against a struggling and injured roster. If New Orleans takes care of business, it can get itself out of the gutter in the division, but it can't get ahead of itself now.
More NFL: Saints Mock Draft: Micah Parsons Clone Fits If QB Is Skipped