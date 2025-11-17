Saints Mock Draft: Micah Parsons Clone Fits If QB Is Skipped
For pretty much the first time all season, there is some hope around the New Orleans Saints right now.
New Orleans turned the offense over to second-round rookie quarterback Tyler Shough ahead of the Week 9 Los Angeles Rams game. That one didn't go too well. The Saints lost 34-10 and barely had the ball. But, his second game as a starting quarterback in the National Football League was significantly better.
Shough threw for 282 yards to go along with two touchdowns. It was just one game, but he looked like he belongs as a starter in the NFL. If that continues throughout the rest of the season for New Orleans, it will make things a lot easier moving forward.
There's excitement around the Saints right now
If the Saints don't have to draft a new quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft, they could use a first-round pick to solve another issue. Right now, the Saints would have the No. 4 pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft if the season were to end today. If Shough is the guy, the way to go with the first pick arguably would be on the defensive side of the football and the perfect target would be Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese.
This guy is a game-wrecker. He has played in 10 games this season for the Buckeyes and has 6 1/2 sacks and 10 tackles for loss. Reese is someone who can get into the backfield and disrupt opposing offenses. ESPN currently has Reese as the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. Pro Football Focus has him at No. 3.
Reese is so talented that ESPN's Matt Miller compared him to Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons.
"I can't get over how great Arvell Reese (LB, Ohio State) has been this year," Miller wrote. "He's playing like a top 10 pick and has quickly overshadowed teammate Sonny Styles and Texas' Anthony Hill Jr. as the top 'backer in the nation. Reese's style, build and athletic ability are going to make the conversation about playing him off the edge in the pros really interesting. Not to turn every LB into a Micah Parsons project, but he fits that mold."
The Saints could use another playmaker on offense after trading Rashid Shaheed away, but you can find someone in free agency to fill that need. If Shough is a capable starter beyond this season, that helps to take care of the offense. The offensive line is in a better place than it was last year.
The defense could still use some work. Imagine a pass rush featuring a rookie who has been compared to Parsons, Chase Young, Carl Granderson, and Cameron Jordan? That should be a scary thought for opposing quarterbacks.
