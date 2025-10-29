Saints Host 3 Available RBs, Including Local Boy
The New Orleans Saints could use a little more running back depth before they take the field on Sunday to take on the Los Angeles Rams.
At this moment, the Saints have just three total running backs across the active roster and practice squad. That number certainly seems low. New Orleans has Alvin Kamara and Devin Neal on the active roster and Audric Estimé on the practice squad. There was a time throughout the summer when there was so much running back depth that the team had to make tough decisions, like moving on from Cam Akers and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
The Saints lost Kendre Miller for the season and waived Velus Jones Jr. before Week 8 after he was signed to the active roster. Earlier in the season, the Saints made a similar move but were able to bring Jones back. But, he reportedly landed with the Seattle Seahawks. With just three running backs on the roster, the Saints could use a little more depth and worked out three backs on Tuesday, per Jeff Nowak of Audacy Sports.
"The Saints had three running backs in for tryouts: Tyrion Davis-Price, Evan Hull, and Ian Wheeler," Nowak said. "Was wondering if they'd take a look at bringing TDP back home. He's a former LSU standout (Baton Rouge native) and was with the Eagles last year."
The Saints need to make a move
Of the three, Davis-Price is the most interesting. He's a local boy and was a third-round pick at one point. He was selected with the No. 93 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.
He's only played in eight games in the NFL, though, to this point. Last year, he spent some time with the Philadelphia Eagles mainly on the practice squad, but did see time in a game. Davis-Price played three years at LSU, including a 1,003-yard season in his final year in 2021. He was a member of the 2019 College Football Championship team with Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, and Helaire. On top of this, he's from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Hull has just two games of NFL experience and Wheelers hasn't gotten into a game yet.
At this point, the most important thing is adding a depth piece in the off chance that injuries pop up with the other guys. New Orleans should be set in games with Kamara, Neal, and eventually Estimé. But, adding a fourth back to the franchise would be nice. Even though the Saints obviously have Taysom Hill, who does a bit of everything. A practice squad running back should be a priority over the next few days.