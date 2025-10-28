Saints Have To Look Elsewhere For RB Depth
The New Orleans Saints have had some turnover in the running back room over the last few weeks.
New Orleans lost running back Kendre Miller for the season as he suffered a torn ACL. In the aftermath, the Saints signed Velus Jones Jr. to the active roster after bouncing around on the practice squad and active roster. But, he didn't last on the roster for long. New Orleans waived Jones before the team's Week 8 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In the NFL, you see players bounce around between the active roster and practice squad all of time. Jones has been someone who has felt that this season, but he won't be returning to the Saints at this time. Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team reported on Tuesday that Jones will be signing with the Seattle Seahawks.
"Source: The Seahawks are signing WR/RB and return specialist Velus Jones Jr.," Meirov said. "The former Bears 3rd-round pick spent most of this season with the Saints and now heads to Seattle for a fresh opportunity."
The former Saint reportedly has a new home
This wasn't the first time that the Saints waived Jones. He was waived back on Oct. 7th as well. But, he obviously ended up back on the Saints. This time, it sounds like he's at least getting an opportunity elsewhere for the time being. Right now, the Saints' running back depth is Alvin Kamara, Devin Neal, and Audric Estime is on the practice squad. Last time the Saints waived Jones, they were able to bring him back and keep him in-house afterward as a depth piece. This isn't the case this time, and the Saints should make a move as fast as possible.
If the Saints want to add another veteran, two veteran options still available are Jamaal Williams and Zack Moss among others. With Jones reportedly signing with the Seahawks, it wouldn't hurt to find another option for the practice squad. Arguably, Williams would be the best fit after already spending time with New Orleans.
Jones is just 28 years old and already has bounced around the NFL a bit. He was selected in the third round of the 2022 National Football League Draft by the Chicago Bears. Since 2022, he's spent time with the Bears, Carolina Panthers, Saints, and now reportedly, will be joining the Seahawks. The Saints utilized Jones for kick returns. He had eight returns for 183 yards in five games. Jones was only on the field for two offensive snaps with the Saints this season, but got 74 snaps in the special teams.
Now, he'll reportedly join the Seahawks and try to make his mark over there. His standing with the Saints has fluctuated throughout the season, but it sounds like they won't have the chance to bring him back, for the time being.
