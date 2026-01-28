Saints Legend Linked to New Orleans, Broncos, Falcons

The New Orleans Saints should do everything possible to retain the team's biggest pending free agents this offseason.

That includes Cameron Jordan, Demario Davis, Alontae Taylor and Taysom Hill. All four guys are currently scheduled to hit the open market Jordan Davis and Hill are all franchise cornerstones certainly nearing the end of their careers. Taylor is just 27 years old and has been a key cog for the franchise over the last four seasons. If the Saints want to make a run in 2026, all four would be worth bringing back.

On Tuesday, Davis spoke about his future and while acknowledging he is planning on playing, he didn't specifically say he will be back in New Orleans on "Up & Adams" with Kay Adams.

The Saints have to find a way to bring Demario Davis back

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) stretches against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"I'm coming back to the NFL," Davis said. "I'm coming back to the NFL. And I'm excited about that. I am super excited about that. I keep training all the way through the Super Bowl so my body feels great. I'm just excited. I'm just excited for the offseason. We'll finish up these games watching them through the Super Bowl and then get into my offseason regimen. ... How that plays out, we shall see."

It would be hard to see Davis go. He has spent the last eight seasons in New Orleans and set a new career high with 143 total tackles in 2025. Davis was enough to the point that despite the fact that he's 37 years old, CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles ranked him as the No. 48 overall pending free agent and predicted he will stay in New Orleans, but mentioned the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons as other landing spots.

"No. 48. LB Demario Davis: Saints," Pereles wrote. "It's hard to envision Davis playing anywhere other than New Orleans. The 36-year-old can still get it done and is a great locker-room presence and leader for a young team. Other suitors: Broncos, Falcons."

The idea of Davis to Atlanta doesn't make much sense. The Saints are arguably in a better position in Atlanta at this moment. But Denver — with former Saints head coach Sean Payton — wouldn't be the craziest landing spot in the world. Hopefully, the Saints are able to get a deal over the finish line instead, though.

