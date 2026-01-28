Saints' Projected Trade Price for Alvin Kamara

The offseason is here for the New Orleans Saints and there’s going to be plenty of speculation and chatter.

That is the case reach and every offseason, but some is worth ignoring. For example, trade speculation around running back Alvin Kamara can be ignored, at least at the moment. Kamara's name was thrown around as the 2025 trade deadline approached, but the Saints didn't move on. Kamara made it clear then and has also followed up since noting that New Orleans is where he wants to be if he's playing football.

He's a big-name player, so it's not shocking that there's chatter, but it would be surprising to see Kamara wearing any jersey that doesn't say Saints on the front. If he changes his mind this offseason, maybe things change. But as of writing, it doesn't seem likely at all. Especially, with the projected price tag from Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox.

Who could be on the move this offseason?

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"Projected Trade Value: 2026 6th-Round Pick, Conditional 2027 7th-Round Pick," Knox wrote. "New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara wanted to stay with his team despite drawing interest at the trade deadline, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. However, he missed the final six games of the season with a sprained MCL and is now entering the final year of his contract. With Kamara set to carry an $18.6 million cap hit in 2026, the Saints may be eager to move off of the 30-year-old (31 in July).

"However, the talented runner and receiver should draw some interest on the trade market, even if his value is hurt some by a deep free-agent running back class. The 2026 draft class has some intriguing prospects—including Notre Dame star Jeremiyah Love—but one promising player is returning to college. ... The Denver Broncos may need a back to pair with RJ Harvey, as J.K. Dobbins is slated to be a free agent. Kamara, of course, spent a good chunk of his career under former Saints and current Broncos head coach Sean Payton. Top Landing Spot: Denver Broncos."

Kamara is 30 years old and will turn 31 before the 2026 season begins. He's also coming off an injury-filled season. But he's a pillar of the franchise who has noted that he doesn't want to play anywhere else. The idea of a sixth- and seventh-round pick for the running back isn't crazy on paper after logging 471 rushing yards in 2025. But it doesn't take into account what he means to New Orleans specifically.

