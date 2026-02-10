Saints Have Easy Cameron Jordan Decision to Make

The New Orleans Saints would be wise to find a way to keep Cameron Jordan with the franchise for at least one more season.

There isn't a guy out there who represents New Orleans more than Jordan does right now. He's a 15-year veteran and has spent his entire career with the Saints. Overall, he's played in 243 regular season games with the Saints. That's the most in franchise history, even more than new Hall of Famer Drew Brees.

Jordan was also great in his 15th season. He racked up 10 1/2 sacks across 17 games played. While it may not be a guarantee that Jordan racks up 10 sacks next year, clearly he looked good in Brandon Staley's defense. Plus, his leadership is almost as valuable as his play on the field. But what could it cost to keep Jordan in town? Spotrac currently has his market value projected to be just over $6.7 million across one season.

The Saints need to find a way to keep Cameron Jordan

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) and Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris react after the Falcons defeated the Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Arguably, that could be a bit on the lower side, though. Jordan took a pay cut to stick around in New Orleans in 2025. He made just over $6 million on his deal, not including incentives. Fortunately, he had his best season from a sack perspective in years and cashed in because of it.

Jordan already has acknowledged that he does not want to take a similar pay cut to last year, as shared by The Times-Picayune and The Advocate's Matthew Paras.

"The Saints have done nothing but show that they want me to be here,” Jordan said. “Now, at what price? Some would say half off this last year. I can’t do that again.”

He shouldn't have to either after the season he just had. The Saints are in a better position with the salary cap than they seemingly have been in recent years. Keeping Jordan should be a priority. An easy way to do so seemingly would be giving him a little bump up from last year. Who says no to a one-year, $8 million deal with incentives?

