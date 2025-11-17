What Blockbuster Chris Olave–Saints Extension Could Cost
The New Orleans Saints arguably made the right call as they didn’t cut ties with Chris Olave ahead of the trade deadline.
Olave is a star-level receiver. He’s having a great season and is on pace for the best season of his career. Olave has played in all 10 games for the team this season and has 60 catches, 664 yards, and four touchdowns. If you project these numbers across 17 games, Olave would finish the season with 102 catches, just over 1,128 yards, and just over six touchdowns. All three of those metrics would be new career bests. Right now, his career high in catches is 87, yards is 1,123, and touchdowns are five.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
The 25-year-old also had his best game of the season in Week 10 against the Carolina Panthers with 104 yards on five catches and a touchdown. There have been rumors about the possibility of a contract extension and he added fuel to that idea recently while speaking to Kay Adams on "Up & Adams."
The Saints should get a deal done
"It's in the works," Olave said of an extension. "...I want to be in New Orleans forever."
If Olave were to land an extension with the Saints, what could that look like, though? The easiest place to look would be the New York Jets. Olave was selected with the No. 11 pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Jets star receiver Garrett Wilson was selected one pick before with the No. 10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
He had his fifth-year option picked up for the 2026 season and signed a four-year, $130 million extension before the 2025 season.
Olave and Wilson's overall numbers are closer than you'd think. Right now, Olave has 3,229 career receiving yards on 251 catches and 14 touchdowns in 49 games played. Wilson has 3,644 yards on 315 catches and 18 touchdowns in 58 games played. Olave only played in eight games last season. Right now, Wilson is injured and on the Injured Reserve.
Olave's numbers are a bit behind Wilson's because of games played, but the Saints star actually has averaged more yards per game with 65.9 vs. Wilson's 62.8.
Wilson's annual average on the extension is $32.5 million over the four years. If the Saints were to hand Olave the same exact extension on top of his fifth-year option in 2026, it would be pretty fair. If the Saints opted for a shorter deal, a three-year, $97.5 million extension would have the same annual value as the four-year deal Wilson signed.
The numbers show Olave and Wilson are very comparable receivers and should be paid as such.
More NFL: NFL Announces Punishment Decision For Saints' Justin Reid