Saints Mock Draft: New Orleans Bolsters Offense With Electric WR

If the New Orleans Saints can add a wide receiver early in the 2026 National Football League Draft, they will be in a great position to make some noise in the division in 2026.

New Orleans has weapons. Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele are very good building blocks for this offense. Juwan Johnson gets some flak, but there were just two tight ends in football with more receiving yards than him in 2026. Johnson had 889 yards, behind just Trey McBride (1,239 yards) and Kyle Pitts (928 yards). Alvin Kamara, when healthy, also is a weapon for this team and Tyler Shough looked good when he was put into the starting lineup.

The Saints have a hole in the receiver room

New Orleans needs one more receiver and ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. predicted in a new mock draft on Tuesday that the Saints will find a solution by selecting wide receiver Makai Lemon out of USC with the No. 8 pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

"No. 8. New Orleans Saints," Kiper wrote. "Makai Lemon, WR, USC. Quarterback Tyler Shough flashed down the stretch of his rookie season, but now the Saints must help him take the next step in Year 2. I had Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson to New Orleans in my first mock draft, and though I'm sticking with the same position, I'm going with Lemon this time around.

"He attacks the ball in the air and would be a productive player for Shough after amassing 1,156 yards in 2025. Regardless of whether Chris Olave is in the team's long-term plans, New Orleans could improve the offense with someone like Lemon running routes out of the slot."

There are three receivers the Saints arguably should be watching closely: Jordyn Tyson, Carnell Tate and Lemon. If the Saints could land any of the three, they'd be in a great position. Lemon is coming off a season in which he logged 79 catches, 1,156 yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games played.

The Saints are a team that is seemingly right on the doorstep of making some noise in the division. Adding someone like Lemon would point them in the right direction.

