Saints Have Easy Projected $18 Million Decision to Make

The New Orleans Saints' offense line could be pretty good in 2026.

New Orleans is set at offensive tackle for the foreseeable future with Kelvin Banks Jr., who will be entering his second season in the National Football League after being selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Saints are set at the other offensive tackle spot with 23-year-old Taliese Fuaga, who will be entering his third NFL season after being selected with the No. 14 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Saints have two-time Pro Bowler Erik McCoy under contract for two more seasons, although he has had some trouble with injuries over the last two seasons. McCoy played in just 14 games total across the 2024 and 2025 seasons. When he's healthy, though, he's among the best overall centers in the NFL. There are some questions at guard, although Cesar Ruiz has two more seasons of control left. Another question for the team will be whether they retain Luke Fortner, who filled in well for McCoy when he was out in 2025.

The Saints shouldn't close the door to a deal

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) looks to pass as center Luke Fortner (79) blocks in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Fortner played in all 17 games for the Saints, including 10 starts. He had a 66.5 PFF grade in 2025, good for 18th among 40 qualifying centers. It wouldn't hurt to bring him back for depth purposes. Right now, Spotrac has his projected market value as just over $18.5 million across three seasons.

That's a fair price for someone who showed in 2025 that he can be a consistent piece of the offense line when McCoy was injured. With McCoy only playing in 14 games over the last two seasons, it wouldn't be a bad thing to have depth behind him who can step in at a moment's notice. If they could get him on a shorter deal, that would be even better. He's only 27 years old. If the price tag falls in the range Spotrac projected, it would be a no-brainer to bring him back. He's had some success in town and worked with Tyler Shough in 2025. Keeping some continuity around him would be for the best.

