Saints Star Responds to Controversial Shedeur Sanders Pro Bowl Pick

It was an odd day across the National Football League on Monday when it came to the 2026 Pro Bowl Games.

The AFC and NFC Championship Games took place on Sunday. The New England Patriots took down the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks took down the Los Angeles Rams to advance to the Super Bowl.

With the Patriots going to the Super Bowl, that means that Drake Maye will not be a part of the 2026 Pro Bowl Games. On Monday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders will join the AFC roster.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws a pass in the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Sources: Browns QB Shedeur Sanders has been added to the Pro Bowl roster as a replacement," Schultz wrote. "Sanders is the first 5th-round rookie to make a Pro Bowl since Puka Nacua."

It's an odd decision. Sanders started seven games in 2025. Over that stretch, Sanders tallied 1,400 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Unsurprisingly, it led to plenty of opinions on social media. Former Pro Bowler Shawne Merriman weighed in and Saints star Cameron Jordan responded.

"I have a Pro Bowl helmet that I walk by almost every day," Merriman wrote. "It’s signed by some of the best players in the history of the NFL, legends, HOF’ers and real GOAT’s. The Pro Bowl use to be a badge of honor and respected. Things have changed."

Jordan responded.

"Lol nah it’s always been like this least the last 7/8 years [Mitch Trubisky], [Tyler Huntley], now Shedeur lol qb’s and Pro Bowls for some reason don’t truly add up," Jordan responded. "Defensive players clamor to get to a Pro Bowl. [And] even then I’ve seen [edges] go with 4-7sacks. It is what it is, It motivated me my 2nd [year]."

At the end of the day, the decision likely stemmed from a need to get people talking. Just from Sanders being in the mix, it already got plenty of buzz on Monday. It was a weird decision and that seems to be the sentiment across social media.

