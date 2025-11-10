Saints Rookie Tyler Shough Set Franchise Record Vs. Panthers
There is a lot to like about the way the New Orleans Saints played on Sunday when they took on the Carolina Panthers.
New Orleans won its second game of the season. Although that could end up coming back to bite the Saints later on when the 2026 NFL Draft gets here, it's important for the Saints to take a step forward and see what they have in Tyler Shough right now.
Shough did everything -- and more -- the Saints' front office could've hoped for on Sunday against Carolina. The rookie went 19-of-27 (70.4 percent) for 282 yards and two touchdowns. He also chipped in 16 rushing yards as well.
It was a great day for Shough and it has already been talked about how he became the first Saints rookie quarterback to win a game since 1981. But, that's not all. Shough also set the rookie record for passing yards in a game, per the Saints.
"With the Saints victory at Carolina, Tyler Shough became the first Saints rookie to win a start since Dave Wilson (at LAR on 11/8/81) and the fourth Saints rookie to win a start, joining Wilson, Larry Cipa (1974), and Archie Manning (1971). Shough’s 282 passing yards also set a Saints single-game rookie record, surpassing Wilson," the Saints announced.
The Saints were lucky to have Tyler Shough on Sunday
It's impressive any time you hear about a guy doing something no other player in team history has done. But, the fact that Shough was able to in just his second start only makes it that much more impressive.
After two starts, it's too early to look at Shough and call him the franchise's savior and long-term quarterback, but he has done everything right since taking over the job from Spencer Rattler.
Now, he has an extra week of rest with a Week 11 bye week to fully get up to speed before a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
It's hard not to be excited about the 26-year-old after a great performance against Carolina.
