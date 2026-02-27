Saints Projected to Sign Colts’ 1,003-Yard Big-Play Threat

There is a lot to like about the New Orleans Saints right now.

New Orleans' turnaround in the second half of the 2025 National Football League season was almost whiplash-inducing. The Saints were 1-7 in the first half of the season before transitioning from Spencer Rattler to Tyler Shough as the team's starting quarterback. At the time, the Saints looked more like a team in the mix for the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft than a team that could make some noise in 2026. Then, things changed. Shough improved each week under center as the team went 5-4 across the final nine games of the season.

Over that span, the Saints beat the Carolina Panthers twice and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers once. The hype is loud around New Orleans and if the team can add some more firepower this offseason for the offense, there's a real chance that the team can make a run at the top spot in the NFC South in 2026. The Saints specifically could use another wide receiver to pair with Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele. On Friday, ESPN's Aaron Schatz shared a column projecting one free agent signing for each team. For New Orleans, Schatz mentioned Indianapolis Colts big-play receiver Alec Pierce.

The Colts WR is an intriguing free agent to watch

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) leaves the field Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, after losing a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"New Orleans Saints," Schatz wrote. "WR Alec Pierce (IND). The Saints ranked 31st in pass plays that gained at least 20 yards last season (5.6 percent). So let's give second-year quarterback Tyler Shough a great deep threat who would help their offense stretch the field.

"Pierce had his first 1,000-yard season on only 47 catches, averaging 21.3 yards per reception. The season before, it was 22.3 yards per reception. That deep efficiency helped him rank fourth among all wide receivers in my DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) metric in 2025."

The Colts have been open and candid about the fact that they want to bring back Pierce for the 2026 season and beyond.

If he somehow reaches the open market, the 25-year-old would be an intriguing target. He's coming off the best season of his career after setting a new career high with 1,003 receiving yards on just 47 catches in 15 games played. Pierce is a big-play machine. He led the league in yards per reception each of the last two seasons (21.3 yards per reception in 2025, 22.3 yards per reception in 2024). That type of firepower alongside Olave, Vele and Juwan Johnson would be enough to take New Orleans' offense to another level.