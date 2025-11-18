Saints QB Tyler Shough Can't Lose Right Now
Everything is looking up for New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Tyler Shough right now.
Shough was named the team's starter ahead of the team's Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. He has two starts under his belt and plenty of momentum after beating the Carolina Panthers on the road in Week 10. New Orleans rode that win right in the bye week, but there are more positive things going on for the young quarterback off the field as well. He took to Instagram along with his wife, Jordan, to announce that the couple is expecting a baby.
The Saints QB is on a big run right now
Shough is on a heater right now. He set a new Saints rookie record with 282 passing yards while also becoming the first New Orleans rookie quarterback to win a game since 1981. Now, the 26-year-old announced a baby on the way.
The Saints are coming off their bye week and will take the field next on Sunday at Caesars Superdome against a depleted Atlanta Falcons team. The fanbase is already starting to get a boost that hasn't been there throughout the season so far. There's tangible excitement around the franchise for the first time in a bit. If Shough can stay on his heater and take down the Falcons on Sunday, that will just add another layer to this.
New Orleans is 2-8 on the season, but the Saints' fanbase has been able to celebrate the win over the Panthers for a while now with the bye week in between that game and the upcoming Falcons showdown. Now, there's something else to celebrate as well.
It's been a long season, but there's finally some positivity. Now, that could always change if the Saints take the field and get beaten by the Falcons on Sunday, but right now these last two weeks have been the most optimistic of the campaign and now the father-to-be will have a chance to continue his streak against another divisional opponent.
