Saints Respond to Demario Davis' Free Agency Comments

Will the New Orleans Saints retain star linebacker Demario Davis?

It's a somewhat surprising question. Davis has been a member of the Saints over the last eight seasons. Over that span, he's been an All-Pro five times and has earned two Pro Bowl nods. Davis just turned 37 years old after the season ended for New Orleans. So, he played the 2025 season at 36 years old and yet he was able to set a new career high with 143 total tackles. Plus, he played in all 17 games for the franchise. Davis can still play and he's a pending free agent.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recently, Davis joined Kay Adams on "Up & Adams" and spoke about free agency and alluded to the idea that he's open to testing the market. On Wednesday, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis was asked about Davis and noted that the Saints want him back.

The Saints should bring Demario Davis back

Sep 7, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is sacked by New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"Yeah, I haven't seen that or heard it," Loomis said. "Look, we love Demario. We want him to be back. I hope he's back. We'll get through that."

While speaking to Adams, Davis never said he wasn't coming back. But he also didn't proclaim that it's a guarantee either, which is what has led to the chatter.

"I'm coming back to the NFL," Davis said to Adams. "I'm coming back to the NFL. And I'm excited about that. I am super excited about that. I keep training all the way through the Super Bowl so my body feels great. I'm just excited. I'm just excited for the offseason. We'll finish up these games watching them through the Super Bowl and then get into my offseason regimen. ... How that plays out, we shall see.

"As I'm watching these playoff games ... I'm looking at some of these defenses and we live in an offensive-really-loaded game. The game is slanted, seemingly sometimes, to the offense. ... Some of these defenses just need a guy that can help these young guys take that next step. How does a Kool-Aid McKinstry take that next step? How does an Alontae Taylor go from being good to great? ... But they have to have a veteran to help them take that next step. I think that's what I'm noticing on a lot of these defense, they don't have that. That's what's motivating for me. That's where I think I bring the most value."

At the end of the day, there's no reason for the Saints not to bring Davis back. New Orleans can make some noise in the division in 2026. This wouldn't be some sort of ceremonious deal or anything like that. Davis had a huge impact on the defense in 2025 and can still play.

Pro Football Focus gave him an 80.3 grade, good for sixth among 88 qualifying linebackers. Keeping Davis would help from a leadership standpoint, but also give the team one of the best linebackers in football for another season.

More NFL: Taysom Hill Update Straight From Saints GM Mickey Loomis