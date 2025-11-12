Saints Rookie Class Could Be Game-Changer New Orleans Needs
The New Orleans Saints have played 10 games so far this season and there are some reasons for optimism for the future of the franchise.
Now, there are obviously salary cap questions coming after the season and there are some veterans who may not be with the team any longer when the 2025 season ends. But, New Orleans' 2025 draft class has a shot at being transformational for the team.
Let's take a look at the draft class and evaluate key takeaways.
Round 1: OT Kelvin Banks Jr.
Round 2: QB Tyler Shough
Round 3: DL Vernon Broughton
Round 3: S Jonas Sanker
Round 4: LB Danny Stutsman
Round 4: CB Quincy Riley
Round 6: RB Devin Neal
Round 7: TE Moliki Matavao
Round 7: Edge Fadil Diggs
Let's start with the guys difficult to evaluate. Vernon Broughton has played in just one game, Moliki Matavao has played in three games, and Fadil Diggs has played in four games. Diggs and Matavao are on the practice squad and Broughton is out for the season.
Banks, Shough, Sanker, Stutsman, Riley, and Neal all have shown a lot of promise for the future as well. Banks has started all 10 games for the Saints and looks like the left tackle of the future. He has a 68.3 PFF grade, good for 32nd out of 76 tackles.
The Saints' draft class is looking good right now
Shough has started just two games so far this season and had one of the best games by a Saints rookie in team history in Week 10 against the Carolina Panthers. He actually became the first Saints rookie quarterback to win a game since 1981, so that's nice.
Sanker has played in all 10 games, including nine starts. The Saints' safety room took a hit with Julian Blackmon getting hurt. Sanker has filled in well and has one interception and has held opposing quarterbacks to a 55 percent completion rate.
Stutsman has played in all 10 games and has been solid linebacker depth. He has 28 tackles on the season.
Riley has been involved in all 10 games, including two starts. He has an interception and has held opposing quarterbacks to a 60 percent completion rate.
Neal had his best game as a pro against the Panthers with 22 rushing yards and three catches. That's not eye-popping, but his role just increased over the last few weeks with Kendre Miller out.
This draft class starts with Banks and Shough. Both look like the real deal so far. But, on top of that, the Saints could've found a starting safety, cornerback, linebacker, and eventual Alvin Kamara replacement. That's what should have fans excited.
