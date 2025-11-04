Saints Playmaker Could Be Gone Before Trade Deadline
Despite the fact that the New Orleans Saints have a 1-8 record, they haven't blown up the roster for draft compensation quite yet.
While this is the case, there are a few hours left to go until the trade deadline and plenty of noise out there about who could possibly be on the move. For example, CBS Sports senior NFL reporter and insider Jonathan Jones said an "impact" wide receiver could still be on the move.
"Saints: An impact WR could be out the door," Jones said. "It would be hard to imagine 1-8 New Orleans gets to the trade deadline without dealing somebody, and I think that's becoming more of a reality as more time passes from their eighth loss of the year. But still to be determined is who will actually move. More teams want receiver Chris Olave (No. 1 on the team in receiving) and more teams would probably get Rashid Shaheed (No. 2)."
The Saints could have a move up their sleeve still
This has been a popular talking point around the league over the last few weeks. Chris Olave is clearly a No. 1 receiver, but it doesn't seem likely at all that he is going to get moved. In fact, the opposite actually seems much more likely. ESPN's Adam Schefter even said the Saints aren't moving Olave.
On the other hand, the buzz around Shaheed is much louder. If anyone is going to get traded from New Orleans' offense, Shaheed would be a much safer bet.
The trade deadline will pass at 4 p.m. ET (3 p.m. CDT) on Tuesday afternoon. These next few hours are going to be immensely important. New Orleans has just five draft picks scheduled for the 2026 NFL Draft right now, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.
That needs to change before the deadline passes, even if the Saints need to cut ties with some serious talent. New Orleans' future beyond this season is murky, at best. The Saints need inexpensive talent with upside, and that's found through the draft. Something needs to happen.
