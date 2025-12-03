Saints Select Ohio State Game-Breaker In Top Mock Draft

The New Orleans Saints are going to have a high draft pick this in the 2026 National Football League Draft.

Now, there are still five games left in the regular season for New Orleans, but the team is 2-10 right now. If the season ended today, the Saints would have the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft behind the Tennessee Titans and the New York Giants. If the Saints wanted to go quarterback, they likely could in this spot because the Titans used the top pick last year for a quarterback and Jaxson Dart appears to be the quarterback of the future for New York.

But the Saints could also have their quarterback of the future in Tyler Shough. He's shown enough in a small sample size as the team's starter to warrant consideration for a full season. If he struggles over the next five games, that could change the perception, but right now he looks like the guy. If that remains the case, who should Saints fans want the team to target? NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic dropped a mock draft that would be very intriguing. Brugler had the Saints selecting Ohio State pass rusher Arvell Reese at No. 3.

The Saints will have a chance to add some serious talent

Nov 29, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Bryson Kuzdzal (24) is tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

"No. 3. New Orleans Saints: Arvell Reese, edge/LB, Ohio State," Brugler wrote. "The clear No. 1 player on my updated top 50, Reese can be whatever a defense needs him to be in the front seven. (OK, maybe not a nose tackle). He can play off the ball, spy, drop and cover, or mirror runs all the way to the sideline. As an edge rusher, Reese has burst, flexibility and speed, along with the violence in his hands to dispose of blocks on his way to the quarterback. You will hear plenty of Micah Parsons comparisons for Reese throughout the process."

If the Saints could come away from the 2026 NFL Draft with Reese, it would be an absolute win. As Brugler pointed out, Reese has drawn comparisons to Micah Parsons throughout the season so far.

He's a game-breaker. In 12 games, Reese has 61 total tackles, including 10 for a loss, to go along with two passes defended and 6 1/2 sacks. Brugler noted that he has Reese as the No. 1 player on his draft board. ESPN currently has him at No. 2. Pro Football Focus has him at No. 3. The list goes on.

The Saints re-signed Chase Young this past offseason, who is just 26 years old. Pairing him with Reese would form a fearsome duo for years to come. Plus, you add in Cam Jordan and Carl Granderson and all of a sudden you have a high-octane pass rush.

