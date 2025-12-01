Saints’ Slim Playoff Hopes Slip Away In Wild Loss to Dolphins

The New Orleans Saints had a bad day in the standings again on Sunday, but showed more promise.

New Orleans dropped its Week 13 contest against the Dolphins, 21-17. New Orleans had chances late, including a last-second effort after recovering an onside kick, but was unable to get over the hump. The loss dropped the Saints' record to 2-10, while the Dolphins improved to 5-7 on the season.

The Saints had a rollercoaster of a day on Sunday

Nov 30, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) passes the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

New Orleans had a real shot in the game. Tyler Shough tossed a fourth-quarter touchdown to Devaughn Vele and was a two-point conversion away from tying the score, but Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted the young quarterback and ran it back for two points for the Dolphins to make the score 21-17. New Orleans got the ball back but wasn't able to get it in the end zone.

With the loss, the Saints became the third team in the NFC to get eliminated from playoff contention along with the Arizona Cardinals and the New York Giants.

The New Orleans Saints have been eliminated from playoff contention pic.twitter.com/5kuRjE8OsC — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 30, 2025

The Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans are the only teams in the AFC right now who have been eliminated from playoff contention as well.

At the end of the day, New Orleans hasn't been likely to make the playoffs by any means. But this is a formality that confirms the fact.

Saints fans shouldn't fret right now, though. Tyler Shough had a shaky performance on Sunday and still showed enough to get fans excited. This is a rookie we're talking about making just his fourth start in the NFL. There were negative moments, for sure, like an interception early on and then another one on the late two-point conversion attempt.

But he still battled throughout the contest, didn't get down on himself, and finished the day with 239 passing yards and two touchdowns. He made some insane throws as well, including the late touchdown pass to Vele.

WHAT A BALL pic.twitter.com/avGLERpKGA — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) November 30, 2025

The matchup could be considered positive for New Orleans. Shough showed more flashes that he can be the guy moving forward, and the Saints' draft positioning didn't take a hit. What more can you ask for at this time of the season?

