Saints Star Cam Jordan Unlocked $600K Vs. Dolphins

There have been plenty of negatives about the 2025 season for the New Orleans Saints, but Cam Jordan hasn't been one.

Jordan has turned back the clock a bit this season in his 15th campaign with New Orleans. Jordan entered the Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins tied for the team lead in sacks with 4 1/2 in 11 games played. That already is Jordan's highest total since he had 8 1/2 in 2022.

Cam Jordan earned some extra cash

On Sunday, it didn't take him long to add to the total as well. Jordan sacked Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa twice in the first quarter of Sunday's contest and in doing so made himself an extra $600,000, as pointed out by ESPN's Katherine Terrell.

"This is already an extremely lucrative day for Saints DE Cameron Jordan, who has made $600,000 in this last 30 minutes," Terrell wrote on X. Jordan needed 5 sacks this season to unlock a $300,000 incentive. Sack No. 6 unlocked another $300,000. If he gets to 7 this season, that's another $400,000.

With the two first-quarter sacks on Sunday, Jordan now has 6 1/2 on the season. He's 36 years old and yet he's playing at an elite level right now. Carl Granderson entered the Dolphins game tied with Jordan at 4 1/2 sacks on the season with Chase Young just behind with four sacks. That's just impressive and is another sign of how talented he is.

Jordan is among the best pass rushers in recent memory in the NFL in general. Somehow, he's been able to maintain that level of play for 15 years and how is getting some extra cash for his work.

