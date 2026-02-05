Saints Star Noncommittal About Return to New Orleans

The New Orleans Saints have a few high-profile pending free agents to watch out for this offseason.

Alontae Taylor arguably will be the top free agent corner this offseason and yet he's not even the most high-profile pending free agent that the team has. New Orleans has three franchise pillars scheduled to head to the open market: Demario Davis, Cameron Jordan and Taysom Hill. If any of the three were heading to free agency, it would be a big deal. All three going to free agency at the same time is going to lead to difficult decisions.

Davis and Jordan both had big years in 2025, for example, as well. Davis set a new career high with 143 total tackles across 17 games of work. Jordan turned back the clock and racked up 10 1/2 sacks in 17 games, his first time reaching double-digit sacks in a season since 2021, when he had 12 1/2.

The Saints legend is a pending free agent

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) stretches against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, Davis discussed free agency and was noncommittal about his future, while also shouting out the Saints' front office in the process.

"New Orleans is home for me,” Davis said, as transcribed by NOLA.com's Jeff Duncan. " ... But the business has to play how the business plays out. ...

"The front office in New Orleans has always been amazing. I've never felt the need to try to negotiate publicly. They've been a hundred percent professional, and I respect that. They talked about that they want me back and that means a lot to me. What happens on the field and the business of the game will never impact who I am and how I show up.”

This isn't the first time Davis has spoken publicly about free agency. He also did so while speaking to Kay Adams on "Up & Adams."

"I'm coming back to the NFL," Davis said. "I'm coming back to the NFL. And I'm excited about that. I am super excited about that. I keep training all the way through the Super Bowl so my body feels great. I'm just excited. I'm just excited for the offseason. We'll finish up these games watching them through the Super Bowl and then get into my offseason regimen. ... How that plays out, we shall see."

Davis is a 14-year National Football League veteran and eight of those seasons have come in New Orleans. Hopefully, the Saints can find a way to keep him around for the 2026 season.

