Tyler Shough Effect has Elite WR Prospect Eyeing Saints

Things have certainly changed with the New Orleans Saints in only a matter of a few months.

At this time last year, the Saints didn't have a head coach in place because Kellen Moore and the Philadelphia Eagles were still on their run to the Super Bowl. The Saints had veteran quarterback Derek Carr in the mix, but the team was coming off a last-place finish with a million question marks. More came after Carr retired and the team seemingly was in no-man's land.

New Orleans struggled out of the gate in 2025 and eventually traded some pieces away ahead of the trade deadline, including Rashid Shaheed. But, things turned around in the second half of the season with Tyler Shough under center. Now, the Saints don't just have life, there is real excitement in the air. New Orleans quickly is turning back into a place where guys want to come to, in part because of Shough. For example, Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate, who is one of the elite receivers in the 2026 National Football League Draft class, specifically talked about how he'd like to play with Shough as well as Josh Allen on the "Downs 2 Business" podcast.

The Saints need a WR

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) makes a catch for a touchdown Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, during the Big Ten football championship against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I just want to go somewhere that's targeting me, though," Tate said. "That's all I can ask for. Like the [Jaxon Smith-Njigba] targets he just got. The Puka Nacua targets. Like where I go, it don't really matter. It's about the ball. You know, as a receiver, like I'd love to go play with Josh Allen. He can get you the ball. He's experienced. Like the Saints with Tyler. Tyler's been balling."

Allen won the league's Most Valuable Player Award last season. Tate grouping Allen and Shough together as guys he'd like to play with certainly is a sign that the Saints are on the rise.

It's a realistic pick as well. The Saints have the No. 8 pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Tate is viewed as the No. 2 receiver prospect in the draft class by ESPN behind Jordyn Tyson of Arizona State. The Saints need a receiver opposite Chris Olave. Tate certainly would be an intriguing option.

