Travis Kelce Gives Underrated Saints Legend His Flowers

When it is discussed who the top tight ends in National Football League history are, it's pretty common to hear names like Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce, Tony Gonzalez, Antonio Gates, Jason Witten, Shannon Sharpe or Greg Olsen.

One guy who doesn't get talked about as much as he probably should is New Orleans Saints legend Jimmy Graham. He spent the first five seasons of his career in New Orleans and was a game-changer for the position as a whole. In his second season, Graham racked up 1,310 receiving yards, 11 touchdowns and 99 catches. That was almost unheard of back in 2011 and he did it at just 25 years old. In 2013, he led the league with 16 touchdown receptions and also racked up 86 catches and 1,215 receiving yards. From 2011 through 2014, Graham never had fewer than 85 catches, 889 yards or nine touchdowns. Just an insane run.

Graham was such a game-changer in the passing game that there was even a highly talked-about arbitration battle back in 2014 whether his production warranted being franchise tagged at the rate of a wide receiver or a tight end. He was a superstar and probably doesn't get the credit he deserves as a trailblazer for the position. While this is the case, fellow tight end, Travis Kelce, did give him his flowers on the "New Heights" podcast.

The Saints legend got his praise

Nov 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Former New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham talks to the media during the Jimmy Graham retirement at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"I feel like [Jimmy Graham] has gotten the true respect that he deserves at the tight end position," Kelce said. "I want to give Jimmy some love because what he did to change the game isn't talked about enough."

A TE that revolutionized the game 🫡



via @newheightshow pic.twitter.com/G5BaPmqSeA — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 11, 2026

Graham bounced around the league a bit after leaving the franchise. He had stints with the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. But he did return to the franchise for his final season in the NFL in 2023. Graham was a game-changer. Even if he isn't talked about a lot, it's clear his peers know the production that he had.

