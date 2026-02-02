Saints Lose 26-Year-Old QB To Chiefs After 3-Year Stint

The New Orleans Saints came into last season with one of the worst quarterback rooms in the sport. They had Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener returning after unimpressive campaigns in 2024. Neither quarterback emerged as a starter when Derek Carr went down with injuries that season.

The Saints opted to draft Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. These three quarterbacks formed the worst unit in the league coming into the season.

Haener was the third string quarterback, while Shough and Rattler battled for the starting job.

Eventually, Rattler would win the job before being benched halfway through the year. Shough started the rest of the way and has seemingly worked himself into the role as the franchise's next starter. This left Haener behind until his contract ran out.

Saints QB Jake Haener leaves New Orleans for deal with Chiefs

Aug 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jake Haener (3) drops back to pass against Denver Broncos during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

NFL insider Mike Garafolo reported that Haener has bolted from the Saints and signed a deal with the powerhouse Kansas City Chiefs.

"The Chiefs are signing QB Jake Haener, source says," Garafolo wrote in a post to X/Twitter on Monday. "The former fourth-round pick of the Saints was on the practice squad to end the season. His contract expired and he chose to head to Kansas City."

Haener was originally a fourth round pick of the Saints in the 2023 NFL Draft, but he didn't play his rookie season. With Carr going down in 2024, Haener appeared in eight games and started one. He threw for 226 yards, a touchdown, and an interception that year. Often times, he looked overmatched.

The Chiefs need to add to their quarterback room with Patrick Mahomes on the sidelines for most of the season with a torn ACL. Haener might not be of much use to the Saints besides organizational depth, but there's a chance he could develop into Mahomes' long-term backup. Either way, this should be a solid addition for the Chiefs. It's not going to move the needle, but it's a find depth addition.

