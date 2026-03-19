Two Trades That Would Instantly Revamp the Saints

What's next for the New Orleans Saints?

New Orleans came out of the gate swinging in free agency by signing a handful of guys, including Travis Etienne Jr., Noah Fant, David Edwards and punter Ryan Wright, among others. It has been a good start to free agency, but there have also been losses, including Demario Davis and Alontae Taylor.

Over the next few months, the Saints will need to find a replacement in the cornerback room, at least one or two pass rushers and a high-end receiver, at the very least, if they want to make a run at the top spot in the NFC South in 2026.

Here are two trade candidates that would instantly fill roster needs for New Orleans.

Brandon Aiyuk — San Francisco 49ers

Oct 20, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) walks on the field before the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

At some point the 49ers are going to move on from Aiyuk. 49ers general manager John Lynch said so himself after the 2025 season wrapped up.



"I think it's safe to say that he's played his last snap with the Niners," Lynch said. "It's unfortunate. A situation that just went awry. I will look long and hard at what could've been done differently. Sometimes it just doesn't work out. This was a case where that happened."



As of writing, Aiyuk has not been released yet, though. Because of that, the Saints should give the 49ers a call and offer a 7th-round pick and see if the 49ers will send him to New Orleans. Although his stint in San Francisco ended on a poor note, when healthy, he would be a legit No. 2 weapon behind Chris Olave.

Jonathan Greenard — Minnesota Vikings

Oct 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard (58) gets pressure on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

There are few players clearly on the trade block right now. Greenard is one. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Vikings have made Greenard available in trade talks.



"Jonathan Greenard, yes the Vikings have made him available," Schefter said. "That wouldn't surprise me if he winds up being traded."



Greenard is 28 years old and has one Pro Bowl nod under his belt and 38 sacks in 77 games played. over the last six seasons. If Cameron Jordan walks, turning to someone like Greenard would help to improve the defense while also getting younger.