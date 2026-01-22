49ers GM John Lynch States the Obvious on Brandon Aiyuk
The offseason is kicking off for the San Francisco 49ers.
It started with general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan conducting their usual season-ending press conference. During it, Lynch was asked about Brandon Aiyuk.
The former All-Pro wide receiver didn't play for the 49ers this past season. Drama behind the scenes took place that detracted Aiyuk from returning.
The situation got so odd and toxic that Aiyuk is now forced to forfeit his guaranteed money in 2026 back to the 49ers. It led Lynch to say the quiet part out loud about Aiyuk's tenure with the 49ers.
John Lynch states the obvious on Brandon Aiyuk
"I think it's safe to say that he's played his last snap with the Niners," said Lynch. "It's unfortunate. A situation that just went awry. I will look long and hard at what could've been done differently. Sometimes it just doesn't work out. This was a case where that happened."
From the moment Aiyuk had his 2026 guaranteed money voided, it was a clear sign that his days with the 49ers were numbered. Sure enough, Lynch confirms it in his first press conference appearance since that news was reported.
The situation with Aiyuk is insanely odd, especially since Aiyuk isn't going to file a grievance to get his guaranteed money reinstated. Either he knows he's in the wrong, or he simply wants to be rid of the 49ers.
I think the latter is mostly true. Everyone on the 49ers, from the players and coaches, has said that Aiyuk ghosted them. No one has heard from him in months.
Shanahan was asked when the line of communication with Aiyuk ceased.
"I'd say it officially stopped for me when the last time I tried to get a hold of him and I couldn't. I tried a couple of more times and still couldn't. And then that matched with everyone else who tried to get ahold of him and couldn't. Eventually, there's not much of an explanation because it's really hard for us and anyone else to understand. That's why it's something I've never seen in 22 years of coaching."
Lynch was asked why Aiyuk wasn't showing up, and was so upset. His answer was simple: "I wish I knew. I can't help you there. Sorry."
The whole situation is bizarre, and it aligns with what Shanahan said. It's a situation never seen before or one that he's experienced. Hopefully, one day, Aiyuk will share his perspective on what went wrong.
