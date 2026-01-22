Tyler Shough Could Join Alvin Kamara in Rare Saints Company

The New Orleans Saints had one of the best overall rookies in football in 2025 in Tyler Shough.

That's a big statement, but he backed it up. So much so that it was announced on Thursday that Shough is a finalist for the Associated Press National Football League Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. If Shough were to win the award, he would be the first member of the Saints to win it since Alvin Kamara in 2017, and fourth overall, as shared by the team.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"The Associated Press announced today that New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough is one of five finalists for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award," the Saints announced. "Shough, 6-5, 219, was the team's second round selection (40th overall) in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Louisville. In 11 games with nine starts, he completed 221-of-327 passes (67.6 pct.) for 2,384 yards with ten touchdowns, only six interceptions and a 91.3 passer rating, with his 103.3 third down passer rating leading the entire NFL. Shough's 67.6 completion percentage was the third-highest among qualifying rookies all-time. Shough was selected earlier in the week as the Pro Football Writers Association's All-Rookie selection at quarterback.

The Saints QB stood out down the stretch

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) celebrates after a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"Three Saints running backs in the past have received the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year: George Rogers (1981), Rueben Mayes (1986) and Alvin Kamara (2017)."

It's not a surprise that Shough was named as a finalist after helping to turn the season around for the franchise in 2025. The 26-year-old made nine starts for the Saints and went 5-4 while throwing for 2,256 yards with 10 touchdowns, five interceptions, 174 rushing yards, and three rushing touchdowns. At the time Shough was installed as the team's starting quarterback, the Saints were 1-7 on the season with very little hope. They finished the campaign 6-11 overall, including wins over the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and look like they can be a threat in the division in 2026.

It starts with Shough and now he has a chance to do something just four other players in franchise history have done if he wins the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. It's hard not to be excited for this team's future.

More NFL: Saints Should Swing for 49ers Star Brandon Aiyuk