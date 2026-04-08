Tyrann Mathieu's Reality Check for Saints After Offseason Shakeup

The New Orleans Saints are certainly going to look different, to say the least, when Week 1 arrives to kick off the 2026 National Football League season.

So far this offseason, the Saints have lost longtime franchise pillar Demario Davis in free agency as well as cornerback Alontae Taylor. As of writing, Cam Jordan and Taysom Hill both remain free agents as well. On Tuesday, Jordan was posting up a storm on X about which guys the team should target in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. Arguably, that doesn't sound like someone who is about to walk out the door. But, until someone signs on the dotted line, nothing else matters. When it comes to Hill, there has been very little said over the last few weeks, although the Saints arguably should bring him back.

It's been a transformational offseason so far for New Orleans with the veteran voices that have already left. If Jordan and Hill were to leave, it would only change things even more. On Tuesday, former Saints fan favorite Tyrann Mathieu dropped an episode of "In The Bayou With Tyrann Mathieu" and talked about the veteran losses of the offseason, while joined by Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

The Saints shouldn't be done in free agency

Mar 29, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan looks on against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"It can all be over, like this offseason," Mathieu said. "I'm just thinking about it. It's like no Cam, no Demario, even [Alontae Taylor], who was a fan favorite. All these dudes are gone. When you do that, you've got to replace it with wins. Because if you don't, then everybody's going to be saying, 'Dang, why we let Alontae go leave? And Demario' and this and that. The only solution is to win. They've got to win."

Mathieu isn't wrong. Right now, the Saints have momentum and positive buzz from the fanbase on their side based on how the team played in the second half of the 2025 season after Tyler Shough was plugged into the starting lineup. The Saints went 5-4 in the second half and responded by bringing in guys like Travis Etienne Jr. and David Edwards.

So, right now the vibes are high. but if the Saints aren't able to actually take a step forward in 2026, the conversation is going to turn to these veterans out the door. Because of that, the Saints arguably should be all over Jordan and Hill right now. Neither has played anywhere else and could still help this season. Jordan had 10 1/2 sacks in 2025 and there still isn't another player out there like Hill. Plus, Hill specifically shouldn't take a lot of money to bring back.

Everything is looking up for New Orleans right now, but that can quickly change. It's good to bring in new faces, but you don't have to let every veteran walk in the process.