Stay or Go? Examining Saints-Taysom Hill Situation

Over the last few weeks, there has been a lot said about the New Orleans Saints and longtime franchise star Cameron Jordan.

Jordan is a free agent and the market has been very public. Jordan has made multiple comments about how he would like to be back, but he's looking for a certain value and role. He has also taken to social media multiple times with cryptic posts. At the end of the day, Jordan's free agency stint has been very public and has shown no signs of slowing down.

One guy who hasn't been publicly talked about a lot is fellow longtime franchise star Taysom Hill.

The Saints need to do everything to bring back Taysom Hill

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) and defensive tackle John Ridgeway III (95) celebrate the win against the Tennessee Titans during post game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Like Jordan, Hill has spent his entire season in New Orleans. Hill has spent his entire nine-year career in the NFL as a member of the Saints. Back in December, he made it clear that he would like to stick around in New Orleans.

"I have so much love for the city of New Orleans and this fan base and the way that they've embraced me and my family. It's been really special," Hill said in December. "So I wouldn't want to play somewhere else, but there's a lot of circumstances that are out of your control too, right? And I understand the nature of this business and I'm not thinking that way right now, but we'll tackle that when we get there."

But, like Jordan, Hill is still out there in free agency. Arguably, the Saints should try to bring both of these guys back. Of the two, it may be easier to retain Hill. Or, at the very least, cheaper. Right now, Spotrac has Hill's projected market value at just over $2.1 million.

He didn't have a great 2025 season. In 2024, he was only able to play in eight games before his season was cut short due to a knee injury. It delayed his start to the 2025 season as well. Hill only played in 13 games in 2025 and had 114 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, 91 receiving yards, 57 passing yards and one passing touchdown.

It wasn't an explosive season for Hill, by any means, but he is now another year removed from the knee injury that ended his 2024 season. If he wants to play another year and the price tag is near the Spotrac projection, the Saints should be all over a deal with him.