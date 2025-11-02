What Saints Are Getting With Rookie QB Tyler Shough
The Tyler Shough era is officially beginning with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
Saints head coach Kellen Moore announced the transition early in the week and New Orleans has been preparing all week for Shough's anointment as the starter. Saints fans got a glimpse of him last week, but had a more extended view during training camp.
Shough played in all three preseason games and had 333 passing yards on 54 passing attempts, one touchdown, one interception, and an 81.8 QB rating. He had 23 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown as well.
For Shough, the Saints are going to get a capable pocket passer with an explosive arm and more upside with his legs than you'd think. In his final year of college, only had 19 rushing yards on 42 attempts in 12 games. But, that's more because of injuries throughout college than his ability. For example, in 2023, he had 149 rushing yards on 48 attempts...in four games. He had 269 rushing yards in seven games in 2022.
The Saints have an intriguing, young quarterback in Tyler Shough
His arm and the passing attack will be what is under a microscope in Week 9, but his legs have upside as well. He had 12 rushing yards on three carries last week after coming in for Spencer Rattler, just seven yards shy of his total last year at Louisville.
Passing-wise, he had 128 yards on 30 attempts and an interception. Last year, Shough averaged over 266 passing yards per game and had 23 touchdowns in 12 games for Louisville with six picks.
After he was drafted by the Saints, ESPN's Matt Miller had Joe Flacco as a pro comparison for Shough. He has a powerful arm, like Flacco, but obviously has more rushing upside than Flacco does at this point in his career. Flacco has never been much of a runner and hasn't had over 100 rushing yards in a season since 2013. But, if Shough can be anywhere similar in the passing game with improved rushing over Flacco, the Saints' offense could be getting a boost with this change.