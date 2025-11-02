New Report Is Bad News For Saints' Davon Godchaux
The New Orleans Saints have a massive few days ahead.
On Sunday afternoon, the Saints will turn to rookie quarterback Tyler Shough as the team's starter for the very first time. Shough was selected with the No. 40 overall pick in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft. It was the highest the Saints had selected a quarterback since taking Archie Manning with the No. 2 pick in the 1971 NFL Draft. With that being said, clearly starting Shough is a big deal.
But, that's not all. The Saints enter Week 9 with a 1-7 record and rumors swirling about which guys could be dealt ahead of the trade deadline. For the Saints, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport called Davon Godchaux someone who could be on the move, while throwing cold water on the idea of someone like Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, or Alvin Kamara getting moved.
"Similar to the Titans, the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints have also gotten plenty of calls for their top players. Breece Hall, Quinnen Williams and Jermaine Johnson II have drawn headlines for the Jets, while it's Chris Olave, Alvin Kamara and Rashid Shaheed for New Orleans. All would require a high price -- perhaps too high for what acquiring teams would want to pay.
Who will the Saints trade away?
"An offer a team can't refuse would likely be necessary, with neither Saints GM Mickey Loomis nor Jets GM Darren Mougey conducting anything close to a fire sale. More likely, it'll be closer to players such as Michael Carter II (who was sent to Philadelphia last week) and veteran DT Davon Godchaux who could be traded."
Godchaux is a nine-year NFL veteran with 19 total tackles on the season in eight games. He's started all eight games for the Saints, as of writing, and signed a two-year, $11 million deal with New Orleans. This report from Rapoport is good news for the guys, like Olave, likely to stay, but bad news for Godchaux who now is seemingly up in the air.
Trading Godchaux away would be the type of move to bring back a mid- to late-round draft pick while cutting costs a tad. It wouldn't move the need much from a salary cap perspective, but he is scheduled to have a cap hit over $7 million next year.
If the Saints avoid dealing big-name guys, like Olave or Shaheed, then that arguably would be a good plan. With the rookie taking over as the starting quarterback, he's going to need all of the help he can get as he adjusts to the NFL game. That's where Olave and Shaheed should come in.
For Godchaux, he spent the last four years with the New England Patriots before coming over to the Saints ahead of the 2025 season. Now, his days with the organization could already be numbered.
