Saints-Keenan Allen Prediction Would Be Dream Scenario

The New Orleans Saints could use another high-level receiver this offseason and there's a guy out there as a pending free agent who already has had success in Kellen Moore's system.

Moore was the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023. That season, Keenan Allen was the team's leading wide receiver. The six-time Pro Bowler only was able to play in 13 games, but was explosive. Allen hauled in 108 passes for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Saints need another receiver to pair with Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele and Allen is one of the more intriguing playmakers heading to the open market. He's the exact type of player the Saints should be targeting and FOX Sports' Greg Auman predicted that the Saints will in fact get a deal done with him this offseason.

The Saints have a need for another playmaker

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium.

"No. 81. Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers," Auman wrote. "Allen, 33, returned to the Chargers in 2025 and still found a way to get 81 catches for 777 yards and four touchdowns. He's easing into WR3 mode, but has a résumé with 1,000-plus catches and 70 career touchdowns, so he's a good fit for a team looking for a veteran mentor to pair with a young receiver.

"That could mean staying with the Chargers, but he'd be a nice value match for the Saints, who could use another playmaker and have Kellen Moore, who had him in 2023. Prediction: Signs with Saints."

A passing attack featuring Olave, Allen, Vele and Juwan Johnson would be elite with Tyler Shough under center. Mix in Alvin Kamara as well and you have the makings of a high-octane attack. There are questions about the running back room behind Kamara.

There has been a lot of chatter already about the idea of the Saints selecting Jeremiyah Love with the No. 8 pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. If the Saints were to do that, sign Allen and bring in a guard, arguably the Saints' offense would be ready to go for 2026.

