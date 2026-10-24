Saints On SI Makes Their Picks: Saints vs. Steelers

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Sunday morning, 8:30 CT, the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers compete in an NFL first, as two National Football League squads compete in France. The game will be held at the multi-purpose facility in the suburbs of Paris.

Pittsburgh was an early 3.5-point favorite on Monday. Things have changed, as the Steelers have been slipped a bit to a 3-point favorite as of Saturday morning. Here are our picks

Grant Chachere, Lead Writer: L 31-17

This is a unpredictable game that could go either way without considering both teams' records.

However, the New Orleans Saints' defense does not inspire confidence in stopping the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Aaron Rodgers remains a solid quarterback at age 42, passing for nearly 1,500 yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. Allowing 377 passing yards to Jameis Winston and J.J. McCarthy does not bode well for New Orleans.

While the win over the New York Giants was notable, New York lacked a running back like Jaylen Warren to keep the Saints' defense honest.

Warren has rushed for 460 yards on 84 carries, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt. His ability to gain yards after contact, identify lanes and contribute to the passing game gives Pittsburgh multiple offensive options.

That creates a difficult matchup for New Orleans.

The Saints allows 138 rushing yards per game, ranking 30th in the NFL, while Pittsburgh averages 99.2 rushing yards per game, ranking 20th.

Despite Pittsburgh's modest team average, Warren's efficiency indicates the Steelers can exploit the Saints' rushing defense.

For New Orleans to win, its offense must perform consistently throughout the game. The Steelers present a tougher matchup than the Giants and have their starting quarterback available.

While Tyler Shough offers New Orleans its primary offensive spark, the offensive line must protect him against T.J. Watt, who excels at pressuring quarterbacks. Pittsburgh also features a stronger pass rush and secondary than New York.

Steelers 31

Saints 17

Doug Joubert, Publisher: W 28-21

After getting their collective tails chewed out by the team owner a week and a half ago, the Saints put together a better effort in a win at the New York Football Giants last weekend. Now, after a week in the mother country (at least the one for New Orleans and its state), players and coaches alike are saying this is the best week of practice the team has had all season.

Meanwhile, a visibly exhausted Aaron Rodgers spoke to the media on Thursday, the day his Pittsburgh Steelers arrived in Paris, worried about jet lag and getting to France so late in the week.

True, the Steelers are favored, and rightfully so with a flip-flop record of 4-2 compared to the Saints. But this game seems more and more like a home game for New Orleans fans as even Harry's New York Bar "changed its name" for one day to celebrate the team and its fans.

Harry's New York Bar becomes Harry's New Orleans Bar for one day. | Harry's New York Bar Instagram

There is, of course, the immediate retort that home field advantage is a myth for this program. And if you thought that, you'd be correct, as the Saints haven't won at home since December 21, 2025. However, most of us didn't see the turnaround this team did in a week. Add to that, the team's ability to acclimate to a different time zone, and Pittsburgh's lack thereof, and I see a Saints victory.

Saints - 28

Steelers - 21

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