Saints Part Ways With 2 Young Players Ahead of Week 1

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The New Orleans Saints released running back Devin Neal and defensive end Michael Heldman from injured reserve Thursday, according to team transactions.

Both players were initially placed on the reserve list over the weekend when the club finalized its opening 53-man roster.

Pending the completion of standard injury settlements, both individuals will become free agents and remain eligible to re-sign with the franchise later in the season.

Devin Neal, who was at the Saints facility earlier this morning, was waived with an injury settlement today. Michael Heldman was also waived with an injury settlement. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) September 3, 2026

Neal, 23, was selected by New Orleans in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Kansas . The rookie running back agreed to a four-year, $4.45 million contract through the 2028 season, a deal that featured a $251,312 signing bonus along with an $840,000 base salary for 2025.

During his rookie campaign, Neal appeared in 10 games, registering 57 rushing attempts for 206 yards—an average of 3.6 yards per carry—and two touchdowns. He also contributed to the passing attack, recording 17 receptions for 104 receiving yards.

Heldman departs New Orleans following a productive collegiate career before entering the professional ranks.

Across 53 college games at Central Michigan, Heldman accumulated 120 total tackles, 34.5 tackles for loss, 19 sacks, five pass breakups, four forced fumbles and 29 quarterback hurries. His senior season performance earned him consensus first-team All-Mid-American Conference honors in 2025.

It’s the Business

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Michael Heldman (63) celebrates a sack of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Carter Bradley (10) during the second quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This transaction reflects standard NFL roster management before the regular season. Teams often use injury settlements to stay within roster limits while giving healthy players a chance to find new opportunities. These moves offer franchises operational flexibility under league rules while managing injuries from training camp and the preseason.

The decisions highlight the ongoing strain injuries placed on the team's positional depth throughout August.

Neal was sidelined by a lingering hamstring injury that limited his participation in preseason practices and exhibition contests. His extended absence compounded depth challenges in the backfield, where primary contributors Alvin Kamara, Ty Chandler, Audric Estime and Kendre Miller all missed practice time due to various medical concerns.

Heldman showed promise during exhibition play despite facing long odds to secure a spot on the active roster. He delivered a notable performance in the preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars , recording two sacks and disturbing the backfield.

Although competing in a crowded edge rusher unit made securing an active roster spot difficult, his training camp performance had put him in contention for a practice squad spot before his injury.

Saints EDGE Michael Heldman (EDGE4-Tier 1/Bluechip) with 2.0 sacks and 3.0 TFLS in his preseason debut. Heldman the only G6 EDGE in the past decade with a 98th percentile RAS and a win rate in true pass sets > 40.00%.. 📈📈https://t.co/RJEqFSnfVS pic.twitter.com/E9cTGgYNR9 — Adam Carter (@impactfbdata) August 16, 2026

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