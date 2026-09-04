Saints Part Ways With 2 Young Players Ahead of Week 1
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The New Orleans Saints released running back Devin Neal and defensive end Michael Heldman from injured reserve Thursday, according to team transactions.
Both players were initially placed on the reserve list over the weekend when the club finalized its opening 53-man roster.
Pending the completion of standard injury settlements, both individuals will become free agents and remain eligible to re-sign with the franchise later in the season.
Neal, 23, was selected by New Orleans in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Kansas. The rookie running back agreed to a four-year, $4.45 million contract through the 2028 season, a deal that featured a $251,312 signing bonus along with an $840,000 base salary for 2025.
During his rookie campaign, Neal appeared in 10 games, registering 57 rushing attempts for 206 yards—an average of 3.6 yards per carry—and two touchdowns. He also contributed to the passing attack, recording 17 receptions for 104 receiving yards.
Heldman departs New Orleans following a productive collegiate career before entering the professional ranks.
Across 53 college games at Central Michigan, Heldman accumulated 120 total tackles, 34.5 tackles for loss, 19 sacks, five pass breakups, four forced fumbles and 29 quarterback hurries. His senior season performance earned him consensus first-team All-Mid-American Conference honors in 2025.
It’s the Business
This transaction reflects standard NFL roster management before the regular season. Teams often use injury settlements to stay within roster limits while giving healthy players a chance to find new opportunities. These moves offer franchises operational flexibility under league rules while managing injuries from training camp and the preseason.
The decisions highlight the ongoing strain injuries placed on the team's positional depth throughout August.
Neal was sidelined by a lingering hamstring injury that limited his participation in preseason practices and exhibition contests. His extended absence compounded depth challenges in the backfield, where primary contributors Alvin Kamara, Ty Chandler, Audric Estime and Kendre Miller all missed practice time due to various medical concerns.
Heldman showed promise during exhibition play despite facing long odds to secure a spot on the active roster. He delivered a notable performance in the preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, recording two sacks and disturbing the backfield.
Although competing in a crowded edge rusher unit made securing an active roster spot difficult, his training camp performance had put him in contention for a practice squad spot before his injury.
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A New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI. He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well. He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU. When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.Follow ChachereGrant