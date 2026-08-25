Zeus Comes to the Crescent City to Shore Up Saints' RB Room

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After a Saints running back was added to the injured reserve list (see our training camp report on Ty Chandler here), adding to the list of those who are already among the walking wounded (Alvin Kamara and Devin Neal) the newest halfback got to experience a New Orleans practice today, as Zamir White donned #33 in black at the Saints Indoor Training Facility.



White was acquired in a trade on Sunday (announced Monday) between New Orleans and San Francisco, the 49ers receiving linebacker Deion Jones.



The former Georgia Bulldog, nicknamed "Zeus," had signed a one-year deal with San Fran after playing four years with the Raiders. In his time in Las Vegas, White saw spotty play, getting to start in nine of the 45-contests he played.



Quick Transition to New Orleans

After arriving Monday morning, Zeus saw his first practice today as the team wore helmets and shorts.



"So far, so good," White said when asked how he was acclimating to his new team. "We're just learning. The guys are great. Shoot. The coaches are cool. I love it so far.



"Travis (Etienne Jr) is a great guy. I've been knowing him since college. The other guys, they're great. We've been talking a lot, (they're) teaching me stuff.



Whirlwind for the 5th Year Pro

When White was told about him being traded, he said he was ready to go.



"Get up and go," the Georgia alum said. "I was done with practice (with the 49ers). I went home, chilled, showered, laid down, (took a) nap. Got up and got the call. They called me around 7:30, and my flight was at 10:30," he laughed. "It's crazy. Some shirts in a bag, some shorts, hit the road."



Surprised by the Trade to the Saints.



"Shocked," White admitted. "Just popped up out of the blue."



And the former Raider and 49er's first thoughts when he found out he was heading South?



"Cool man. Let's go to work," Zeus said matter-of-factly. "Come here, learn this playbook and play ball."



Likes the Style of Ball New Orleans Runs

The former 4th round pick by the Raiders says he feels he has sort of a head start with the Saints because of the club's style of ball.



"Just downhill, physical ball," Zeus shared. "Just hard-nosed football for me, and I love that part of it.



"It means the world to me," White said with sincerity. "For real, because these type of chances don't just come to you. You've got to out there, get it, earn it. This chance right here is a blessing for me, my family. Just being here is a blessing for me. Period."

New Orleans Saints Preseason Schedule

Sat. Aug. 15: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (L 24-20)

Sat. Aug. 22: @ Los Angeles Rams (L 24-20)

Fri. Aug. 28: @ Dallas Cowboys, 7 p.m., FOX

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