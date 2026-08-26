Saints Stock Watch: 5 Players Losing Ground at the Worst Possible Time

Just as we did last week, we will go through the New Orleans Saints players whose stock has dropped throughout training camp .

While the list includes two players from last week, there are some new additions as well.

However, all of these players have been affected by their own on-field performance, along with the myriad acquisitions through trades and free-agent signings.

Here are five players trending in the wrong direction.

The Backup Quarterbacks

Aug 20, 2026; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) throws the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during a joint practice at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just when it seemed the competition would be settled this week, the situation remains unresolved. Neither Zach Wilson nor Spencer Rattler has shown the consistency required to claim the lead backup role.

Following an impressive outing against Jacksonville, Wilson was in a position to lock down the spot by carrying that momentum into Saturday's game against Los Angeles. Instead, he stumbled during his start, completing just 6 of 12 passes for 55 yards, throwing an interception, and finishing with a 50% completion rate.

Aug 20, 2026; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Zach Wilson (4) throws the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during a joint practice at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rattler posted superior overall statistics, going 14-for-23 for 141 yards. However, his mistake carried a heavier toll when Rams safety Alex Cook picked off a pass and took it 100 yards for a touchdown.

"Obviously, we're going to have to watch the film really closely because your gut reaction is obviously that we want to accomplish more as an offense," Moore said when asked about the two quarterbacks. "We had the unfortunate interception in the first half. We had one in the red zone in the second half where we're driving, so, we're just going to have to watch this film and get better. I thought those guys had some really good work throughout this entire week, and obviously, as a team collectively, we didn't take advantage of this opportunity (Saturday)."

Devin Neal

Aug 02, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Devin Neal (24) looks on during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie Devin Neal saw his roster bid falter after suffering an injury on his second carry in Saturday's game. The setback significantly dampens his chances of securing the Saints' third-string running back role.

Neal faces a difficult path forward with the returns of Kendre Miller and Audric Estime, alongside the trade acquisition of Zamir White . New Orleans appears to be shifting its focus toward experienced contributors as the regular season approaches.

The Kickers

Aug 02, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints punter Ryan Wright hold the ball on a kick by kicker Tanner Brown (46) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tanner Brown and Charlie Smyth have seen their stocks fall significantly due to inconsistent performances during training camp and preseason games.

Smyth, who took over for Blake Grupe late last season, has converted only 80% of his attempts during camp. While he made a 57-yarder, he missed a critical 52-yard field goal in the preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars that could have secured a two-possession lead. Smyth did not see any action in the following game against the Los Angeles Rams.

In the preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he made both extra-point attempts but missed a 52-yard field goal late in the third quarter. Had he made the kick, the Saints would have held a two-possession lead, potentially changing the game's closing dynamics.

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints kicker Charlie Smyth (39) makes an extra point during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smyth did not attempt a kick in last week's preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams .

Brown initially showed promise with long-range accuracy, including successful kicks from 49 and 29 yards against the Jaguars. However, his reliability has plummeted after missing a 39-yard attempt last week, marking his fourth miss from inside 40 yards when including practice sessions.

This collective lack of confidence led the front office to bring in veteran Daniel Carlson to stabilize the position.

New Orleans Saints Preseason Schedule

Sat. Aug. 15: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (L 24-20)

Sat. Aug. 22: @ Los Angeles Rams (L 24-20)

Fri. Aug. 28: @ Dallas Cowboys, 7 p.m., FOX

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