Saints Prepared for Jordyn Tyson’s Worst-Case Scenario, Just in Case

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New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is the latest player to catch the injury bug, and he could miss the next two months with a right hamstring injury.

Aug 08, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, the Saints were forewarned about Tyson’s lengthy injury history leading up to the NFL Draft in April. While at Arizona State, he tore multiple ligaments in his left knee in 2022, broke his left clavicle in 2024, sprained his ankle during spring camp before his senior season and strained both hamstrings in 2025.

Former Saints quarterback Bobby Hebert opined on WWL’s “Sports Talk,” Tyson is a “high-performance car that stays in the shop.”

Tyson is an extremely talented wide receiver, which is why he was projected as a first-round pick despite the myriad injuries he suffered in college.

The good news for the Saints is that Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele are still available.

Even better news: Rookie wide receivers Bryce Lance and Barion Brown have been balling throughout training camp. While it might have been seen as a questionable move to draft three wide receivers in the same draft, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis is starting to look like a genius.

Rookies Shine

Aug 08, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Bryce Lance (18) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lance, who was drafted by the Saints in the fourth round out of North Dakota State, has been one of the standouts of training camp so far. According to New Orleans.Football , he has caught 16 of the 24 balls thrown his way with no drops.

“Bryce is doing a really good job, too. He is coming on. He has talent at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds. He can run. I feel like he is getting better and better each day of practice,” Olave said.

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Barion Brown (19) reacts to making a first down against Jacksonville Jaguars safety Jalen Huskey (22) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without a doubt, Brown has been making the most noise out of the three drafted receivers, as he makes one or two standout plays at every practice.

"I knew he was an explosive player, but I didn't know he could play like that,” Saints left tackle Kelvin Banks said. “He's a dog, man. Even from the first practice, I have seen him make some cuts, and run some routes and explode off the ball, and I was like 'Yeah, he's going to be special.'"

Brown should get a solid number of reps at wide receiver throughout the season, especially in the two months Tyson is expected to be out. He is also valuable as a return man, a trait many NFL teams, including the Saints, valued throughout the draft process. He was an All-American return specialist at both Kentucky and LSU, returning a kick for a touchdown in every season in college.

What does Jordyn Tyson’s Injury Time Table Look Like?

Sep 7, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the helmet worn by New Orleans Saints safety Ugo Amadi (0) with and American Flag and the flag of Nigeria during warmups against the Arizona Cardinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The injury occurred Thursday during the Saints’ joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Saints’ practice facility, Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie. He got up slowly, tested his leg and jogged off with trainers. He did not return to practice.

While Tyson has had hamstring issues in the past, Saints coach Kellen Moore said it was unrelated.

“I think my understanding of this one: Any player who was put in his situation, where your foot slips and you get shoved from behind, this has nothing to do with Jordyn’s history,” Moore said. “Any player in that situation probably has the same diagnosis coming out of this.”

Regardless, his injury would have him return at the latest just before the Saints’ game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18.

Although the Saints headed to Southern California on Monday to hold joint practices with the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams , Moore mentioned Friday that it remained uncertain whether Tyson would join the team for the trip.

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