Saints Returner Barion Brown: Potential Diamond in the Rough is No. 25 Player

The month of June is often the toughest for diehard NFL fans, as all they get is a few glimpses of OTA practices in the first half of the month before the players and coaches all go on one last vacation before training camp begins in late July.

So we here at On SI have decided we will fill your dead space with our Top 25 Players for each team. Of course, you have landed on the opening installment for the New Orleans Saints … and yes, we are beginning with a rookie who was picked in the sixth round.

Indeed, Barion Brown likely will play an interesting role for this team – or at least the coaching staff and administration certainly hope so. Let’s get into why Brown just made it onto this list.

Please share your thoughts on our Top 25 Saints Heading Into 2026 by emailing the Saints On SI Publisher and Beat Writer Jim Derry at jim@jimderry.com.

Why is Barion Brown so important?

Think back four years ago, and the Saints picked up a guy named Rashid Shaheed as an undrafted free agent, and he was placed on the practice squad just before the 2022 season. And when he finally was called up, with his first touch in the NFL, he broke free for a 44-yard rushing touchdown.

It didn’t take long for the Saints to find ways to get Shaheed into ball games, and he soon became the team’s primary kick and punt returner. Last year, he was traded to Seattle and three months later won a Super Bowl.

The trade of Shaheed hurts, but it's the right move for #Saints ... Not sure the team would've been willing to pay what he's going to command in FA this offseason. (Nor should they.) ... As for Trevor Penning, if Saints got more than a box of rocks, it was a great deal. — Jim Derry (@JimDerryJr) November 4, 2025

Could lightning strike twice for the Black and Gold? There certainly is a huge void at returner, as after Shaheed, Dante Pettis finished 33rd in the NFL in punt returns in 2025. The top kick returner was … yep, you guessed it … oh wait, you probably didn’t guess it … Kendre Miller, who missed 10 games, as he finished 52nd in the league.

Assuming Brown wins the job, and even as a sixth-round pick, he is the overwhelming favorite, he immediately brings Shaheed-type speed with him. He ran a 4.40-40 at the NFL Combine, but one return he had last season at LSU sticks out: a 99-yarder for a touchdown to open the Texas Bowl vs. Houston where he had the fastest recorded run in college football during the 2025 season.

It wasn’t just his speed on that play, but it was his vision and cutback ability with it that makes him a threat to become a big-time returner in the NFL.

Could he develop into the receiver Shaheed became? Time will tell, but even if he doesn’t, boosting the return game is significant enough to put him on this list.

Barion Brown’s strengths and weaknesses

We have already discussed his greatest strength, and that’s his speed. There are faster players on this team, but it’s not just the 40-speed, it’s his breakaway ability. That’s why he is such an outstanding candidate to take over the return duties.

(Oh, and the team doesn’t really have anyone else who can be anything other than a backup returner except possibly Mason Tipton, who will be fighting for a job.)

We’ve also touched on his weakness, but expanding it further, we have no idea if Brown can become a receiver in the NFL. If he doesn’t, it certainly would limit how impactful he can become.

In three seasons at Kentucky from 2022-24, he caught fewer passes each season for fewer yards. (Although his yards per reception remained constant at about 12.5 yards per catch.)

At LSU for one season in 2025, his receptions total went up, but his yards per reception went down. In a down season for the Tigers – and with all their issues on offense with the firing of Brian Kelly and staff – it’s tough to judge from what we saw there.

Recent season stats

2022 at Kentucky (Freshman): 50 catches-628 yards-4 TDs; 16 kick returns, 27.5 yards per return, 1 TD

2023 at Kentucky (Sophomore): 43-539-4; 147 yards rushing, 1TD; 16 kick returns, 36.0 yards per return (led the SEC), 3 TDs

2024 at Kentucky (Junior): 29-361-3; 18 kick returns, 24.9 yards per return, 1 TD

2025 at LSU (Senior): 53-532-1; 15 kick returns, 29.7 yards per return (led the SEC), 1 TD

Background

Born Dec. 12, 2003 (22 years old) in Nashville. … 5-11, 177 pounds. … Went to Pearl-Cohn High School in Nashville and was a five-star prospect who ranked as high as the No. 2 WR in the nation by On3 and the No. 2 overall prospect in Tennessee. … Also earned the Class 4A Mr. Football Award.

His 10.49 time in the 100 meters in 2021 was the third-fastest time in the Tennessee high school state finals since 1985. … Was named the Track Athlete of the Year. … Also won the state championship in the 200.

Was selected in the sixth round of the NFL Draft this past April, and was the 190th overall pick.

The rest of the Top 25 so far …

RET Barion Brown, June 2