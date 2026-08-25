Saints Tuesday Training Camp Notebook: Major Injury News, Zamir White Debuts

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It was another practice for the New Orleans Saints as the last week of training camp is beginning to wrap up before the 53-man deadline as well as its last game of the preseason slate against the Dallas Cowboys .

Saints head coach Kellen Moore said that his team had a good day of practice.

“Got a bunch of situational work, so it was really good for our guys,” Moore said. "We gained a little bit from a physical standpoint and had a recovery day yesterday with the walk-through. Mostly a walk-through today, and then just really good work. Hope those guys are in position.”

Here are some of the more noteworthy things that happened during practice on Tuesday.

Injury Report

Aug 22, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Ty Chandler (32) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore announced that running back Ty Chandler will be out for the year. Chandler suffered a serious knee injury in the Saints’ preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams last Saturday.

Moore also said that the organization is still gaining information for the injuries of tight end Moliki Matavao and running back Devin Neal.

Jul 30, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Moliki Matavao (80) looks on during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, about 45 minutes later, the Saints announced that Matavao would join Chandler on the injured reserve list.

Wide receivers Bub Means and Ronnie Bell both participated in practice today after not being in attendance yesterday, but it was limited.

Zamir White’s First Day

Aug 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Zamir White (30) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While kicker Daniel Carlson had his first day yesterday and was in attendance, new Saints tailback Zamir White not only was in attendance but he participated as well, suiting up and taking reps.

White, who was traded to New Orleans from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for linebacker Deion Jones, was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft and would stay with the Raiders for the next four seasons before joining San Francisco during the offseason.

White spent the first day getting to know more about his teammates and the offense in general.

Saints running back Zamir White takes a handoff during individual drills today. | On SI Saints - Doug Joubert

“So far, so good … The guys are great. The coaches are cool. I love it so far,” White said during his post-practice availability.

Moore said the toughest part of joining a new team during training camp is learning the communication.

“Every organization has its own version. Usually, it’s trying to translate it,” Moore said. “They’re doing it on their own, but as coaches, we’re trying to translate it the best we can to give them an opportunity. If you called it this, we’re trying to help you know that these two are really the same play, just different words.”

11-on-11s

Aug 20, 2026; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) throws the ball against Los Angeles Rams linebacker Josaiah Stewart (10) during a joint practice at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were shakeups in the format of the 11-on-11 session, as the first-team offense went up against the second-team defense and vice versa.

Quarterback Tyler Shough took the reps with the first-team offense, while Spencer Rattler and Zach Wilson both rotated in with the second team.

Jalen Cropper has had increased snaps with the second team due to several injuries in the receiving room and his performance over the last two games, with five catches for 97 yards (19.4 yards per reception).

Aug 08, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jalen Cropper (85) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cropper seems to be building a nice rapport with Wilson, as they connected a few times during the first session.

During the second session, Shough connected with Devaughn Vele, who made a nice catch in tight coverage for a first down.

Rattler looked rough during one of his reps, as he had three incompletions, one of which was an underthrown ball to Barion Brown. The one completion he had was to Treyton Welch, who bailed him out with a one-handed catch in tight coverage after Rattler threw a bad ball.

There was a scary situation on the last play when the first-team offense was on the field. Shough threw a deep ball to Chris Olave, with T.J. Hall Jr. in coverage, that was called for defensive pass interference, but Hall landed on Olave and Olave appeared to get up gingerly. He was able to walk off with a few of his teammates and trainers around him to make sure he was OK.

Moore said that Olave had the wind knocked out of him on the play.

New Orleans Saints Preseason Schedule

Sat. Aug. 15: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (L 24-20)

Sat. Aug. 22: @ Los Angeles Rams (L 24-20)

Fri. Aug. 28: @ Dallas Cowboys, 7 p.m., FOX

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